Harrison Assessments Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Harrison Assessments is living their mission to be the industry leader in helping individuals and organizations select and develop top talent.

“Harrison Assessments has a singular strategy and purpose, and that is to guide organizations in optimizing their workforce by leveraging their unique experience and expertise in organizational psychology. Harrison offers industry-leading employee assessment tools that assist leaders in all phases of human capital management. Harrison has committed significant resources to its product roadmap and continues to do so, making them an industry leader. The result is organizations become more effective, efficient and achieve greater financial success.” Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst, Brandon Hall Group

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Harrison Assessments as well as the market they operate in. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Harrison Assessments' product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire Harrison Assessments organization to ensure our certification reflects the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“We are honoured that BH has recognized us as an industry leader, providing the HR community with talent analytics that impacts every stage of the talent life cycle. I have always had a single vision to help individuals and organizations select and develop top talent. By applying extensive research, human behavior science, and advanced technologies, we provide HR professionals with a highly cost-effective and flexible toolkit of options for identifying and accelerating the development of employees and leaders at every level of the organization.” Dr. Dan Harrison

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Harrison Assessments' offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com

---About Harrison Assessments

Harrison Assessments was founded in 1990 with a single vision and purpose - to help companies optimize their human capital by leveraging their deep understanding of human resources and psychology.

Dr. Harrison’s 30 years of experience in Psychology and Assessment has enabled the Harrison Assessment tool to fulfill practical needs for recruitment, development, engagement, and succession planning. His ongoing, world-wide travel allows direct involvement with the needs of Harrison Assessments' clients and exposes him to the appropriate practical application in a wide variety of cultures.

The company focuses on providing the most trusted and accurate employee assessment tools in the industry. The tools help managers throughout the entire HR process, helping companies become more productive and efficient, leading to increased profitability.

Because quality is the focus at Harrison Assessments, a large portion of its resources are dedicated to research, development, and user-friendly software engineering.

To learn more, visit https://harrisonassessments.com.