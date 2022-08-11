Brilliant Earth Reports Outstanding Second Quarter 2022 Results

Delivered 17.8% Net Sales Growth



Generated Net Income of $3.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 million

Generated GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.03 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.06

Reiterates Fiscal 2022 Outlook

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (quarterly period ended June 30, 2022):

Net sales were $108.8 million, a 17.8% increase over the prior year , with strong omnichannel performance across the Company's products.

, with strong omnichannel performance across the Company's products. Gross margin expanded by 460 basis points to a record 53.1% for the second quarter, driven by continued strong brand resonance, performance of the Company's price optimization engine and procurement efficiencies.

to a record 53.1% for the second quarter, driven by continued strong brand resonance, performance of the Company's price optimization engine and procurement efficiencies. Generated strong profitability: Net income was $3.8 million for the second quarter; and Adjusted EBITDA was $9.6 million for the second quarter.

Continued omnichannel leadership: Since the end of the first quarter, Brilliant Earth has opened 6 new showrooms. These new showrooms are located in the metro areas of Bethesda, Columbus, Houston, Minneapolis, Cleveland and Detroit.

Beth Gerstein, Brilliant Earth’s Co-Founder and CEO, commented, “We delivered a strong second quarter, reflecting the increasing awareness and resonance of the Brilliant Earth brand, the disciplined execution of our omnichannel growth strategy and the advantages of our asset-light, agile and data-driven business model. The period was highlighted by an 18% increase in sales, a 460 basis point expansion in gross margin with adjusted EBITDA margin of 9%. We saw strength from the introduction of compelling, exclusive product assortments. We also continued to expand our omnichannel reach with the opening of our 21st showroom and ongoing enhancements to our industry leading digital experience."

Gerstein continued, "We remain excited about our business outlook, as we begin the second half of the year, which is reflected in our reaffirmation of our fiscal year guidance. With a proven track record over 17 years and significant opportunities for growth, we believe we are in a great position to extend our industry leadership as the jeweler for the next generation consumer in the near and long term.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net sales increased 17.8% to $108.8 million compared to $92.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, with strength across the Company’s products leading to a 24.9% increase in Total Orders.

Gross profit was $57.8 million, or a 53.1% gross profit margin, compared to $44.8 million, or a 48.5% gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income was $3.8 million, compared to net income of $8.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted net income was $6.0 million (3) .

. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.6 million, compared to $14.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 (3).

Second Quarter Results

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % Change Total Orders 35,366 28,323 24.9% AOV $ 3,077 $ 3,261 (5.6)% ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Net Sales $ 108.8 $ 92.3 17.8% Gross Margin 53.1% 48.5% Net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (1) $ 0.4 nm* nm* Net income, as reported $ 3.8 $ 8.5 (55.8)% Net income margin 3.4% 9.2% Adjusted net income (3) $ 6.0 nc* nc* GAAP Diluted EPS (2) $ 0.03 nm* nm* Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) $ 0.06 nc* nc* Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 9.6 $ 14.5 (33.6)% Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 8.8% 15.7%





*nc = not calculated; nm = not meaningful (1) Represents net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. during the second quarter of 2022 (2) Represents GAAP Diluted EPS for the period of April 1 to June 30, 2022 (3) Adjusted net income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures

Six Month 2022 Highlights



Net sales increased 28.1% to $208.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $163.0 million in the first six months of 2021, with strength across the Company’s product lines which led to a 35.8% increase in Total Orders.

Gross profit of $107.9 million, or a 51.7% gross profit margin, compared to $77.1 million, or a 47.3% gross profit margin, in the 2021 six-month period.

Net income totaled $7.1 million, compared to $10.9 million in the 2021 six-month period

Adjusted net income was $10.7 million (3) .

. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.0 million, compared to $21.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the first six months of 2021 (3).

Six Month Results

YTD June 2022 YTD June 2021 % Change Total Orders 67,738 49,878 35.8% AOV $ 3,083 $ 3,269 (5.7)% ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Net Sales $ 208.8 $ 163.0 28.1% Gross Margin 51.7% 47.3% Net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (1) $ 0.8 nm* nm* Net income, as reported $ 7.1 $ 10.9 (34.6)% Net income margin 3.4% 6.7% Adjusted net income (3) $ 10.7 nc* nc* GAAP Diluted EPS (2) $ 0.06 nm* nm* Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) $ 0.11 nc* nc* Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 18.0 $ 21.0 (14.3)% Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 8.6% 12.9%





*nc = not calculated; nm = not meaningful (1) Represents net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. during the year ended June 30, 2022 (2) Represents GAAP Diluted EPS for the period of January 1 to June 30, 2022 (3) Adjusted net income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures

Reiterates Fiscal 2022 Outlook



Net sales $450 million - $470 million Adjusted EBITDA $30 million - $40 million

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Brilliant Earth will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter results today, August 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://investors.brilliantearth.com. Those interested in participating in the conference call are invited to dial (888) 708-0131 (participant passcode 6973407). International callers may dial (929) 517-9008. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 21 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with useful information in evaluating our operating performance and exclude certain items from net income that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from period to period.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, adjusted for the impact of certain additional non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of our core operations. These items include showroom pre-opening expense, equity-based compensation expense, change in fair value of warrant liability, costs to fund the Brilliant Earth Foundation and transaction costs and other expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of net sales. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which eliminate the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provide useful information to investors to assess the performance of our business.

We define Adjusted Net income as net income adjusted for the impact of certain additional non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of our core operations. These items include showroom pre-opening expense, equity-based compensation expense, change in fair value of warrant liability, costs to fund the Brilliant Earth Foundation and transaction costs and other expenses. We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as Adjusted Net income, divided by the diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding. The diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding is derived from the historical diluted weighted average shares of common stock assuming such shares were outstanding for the entirety of the period presented. We believe Adjusted Net income and Adjusted diluted Earnings Per Share, which eliminate the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provide useful information to investors to assess the performance of our business.

Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” located in the financial supplement in this release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. These measures will differ from net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this release. We are not able to provide, without unreasonable effort, guidance for net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in net income (loss).

This press release also contains certain key business metrics which are used to evaluate our business and growth trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts, and assess operational efficiencies. We define total orders as the total number of customer orders delivered less total orders returned in a given period (excluding those repair, resize, and other orders which have no revenue). We view total orders as a key indicator of the velocity of our business and an indication of the desirability of our products to our customers. Total orders, together with AOV, is an indicator of the net sales we expect to recognize in a given period. Total orders may fluctuate based on the number of visitors to our website and showrooms, and our ability to convert these visitors to customers. We believe that total orders is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in an analysis of ongoing operating trends. We define average order value, or AOV, as net sales in a given period divided by total orders in that period. We believe that AOV is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in an analysis of ongoing operating trends. AOV varies depending on the product type and number of items per order. AOV may also fluctuate as we expand into and increase our presence in additional product categories and price points, and open additional showrooms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements about our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, but not limited to, among others, other statements regarding expected growth, future capital expenditures, and debt service obligations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplates," "continues," "could," "estimate," "evolve," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," “potential,” "predicts," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "targets," "will, " or "would," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to: risks related to our rapid growth in recent years and limited operating experience; our ability to manage growth effectively; risks related to increases in costs of diamonds, other gemstones and precious metals supply shortages; the Company’s ability to maintain a low cost of production and distribution; fluctuations in the pricing and supply of diamonds, other gemstones, and precious metals, particularly responsibly sourced natural and lab-grown diamonds and recycled precious metals such as gold, increases in labor costs for manufacturing such as wage rate increases, as well as inflation, and energy prices; our ability to cost-effectively turn existing customers into repeat customers or to acquire new customers; our ability to maintain a low cost of production and distribution; fluctuations in the pricing and supply of diamonds, other gemstones, and precious metals, particularly responsibly sourced natural and lab-grown diamonds and recycled precious metals such as gold, increases in labor costs for manufacturing such as wage rate increases, as well as inflation, and energy prices; risks related to our expansion plans in the U.S.; risks related an overall decline in the health of the economy and other factors impacting consumer spending, such as recessionary conditions, governmental instability, war or the threat of war, and natural disasters; our history of losses, and we may be unable to sustain profitability; our ability to compete in the fine jewelry retail industry; our ability to manage our inventory balances and inventory shrinkage; risks related to a decline in sales of Create Your Own rings; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; risks related to the effectiveness of our marketing efforts; risks related to environmental, social, and governance matters impact the Company’s business and reputation; risks related to the our and omnichannel business; our ability ability to effectively anticipate and respond to changes in consumer preferences and shopping patterns; risks related to our ability to predict future performance due to quarterly and annual fluctuations of our results of operations and operating cash flow; risks related to our dependence on distributions from Brilliant Earth, LLC to pay our taxes and expenses; risks related to our obligations under our Tax Receivable Agreement and our organizational structure; and the other risks, uncertainties and the factors described in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 22, 2022. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Investors:

Allison Malkin

ICR

BrilliantEarth@icrinc.com



BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 108,809 $ 92,348 $ 208,847 $ 163,044 Cost of sales 50,988 47,587 100,910 85,924 Gross profit 57,821 44,761 107,937 77,120 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 52,145 32,409 96,961 59,814 Income from operations 5,676 12,352 10,976 17,306 Interest expense (1,146 )

(1,948 )

(2,922 )

(3,874 )

Other expense, net (49 )

(1,927 )

(108 )

(2,547 )

Loss on extinguishment of debt (617 ) — (617 )

— Income before tax 3,864 8,477 7,329 10,885 Income tax expense (113 ) — (209 )

— Net income 3,751 $ 8,477 7,120 $ 10,885 Net income allocable to non-controlling interest 3,327 6,340 Net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. $ 424 $ 780 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.06 Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 10,810,627 10,412,922 Diluted 96,208,702 96,386,862



BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 155,533 $ 172,865 Restricted cash 205 205 Inventories, net 35,344 24,743 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,759 8,178 Total current assets 200,841 205,991 Property and equipment, net 11,272 6,732 Deferred tax assets 8,298 4,407 Operating lease right of use assets 21,427 — Other assets 1,729 601 Total assets $ 243,567 $ 217,731 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,555 $ 14,480 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 35,455 28,756 Current portion of deferred revenue 22,476 18,818 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,025 — Current portion of long-term debt 3,250 30,789 Total current liabilities 74,761 92,843 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 61,000 32,789 Operating lease liabilities 21,399 — Deferred rent — 2,507 Payable pursuant to the Tax Receivable Agreement 6,541 3,775 Other long-term liabilities 112 2,979 Total liabilities 163,813 134,893 Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 10,835,394 and 9,614,523 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 1 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 150,000,000 shares authorized; 35,357,593 and 35,658,013 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 4 4 Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 150,000,000 shares authorized; 49,119,976 and 49,505,250 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 5 5 Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 150,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 6,749 6,865 Retained earnings 2,308 1,528 Equity attributable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. 9,067 8,403 NCI attributable to Brilliant Earth, LLC 70,687 74,435 Total equity 79,754 82,838 Total liabilities and equity $ 243,567 $ 217,731



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income, as reported $ 3,751 $ 8,477 $ 7,120 $ 10,885 Interest expense 1,146 1,948 2,922 3,874 Income tax expense 113 — 209 — Depreciation expense 398 157 747 321 Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs 36 — 36 — Showroom pre-opening expense 1,331 518 1,806 681 Equity-based compensation expense 2,148 95 4,252 188 Loss on extinguishment of debt 617 — 617 — Other expense, net (1) 49 1,927 108 2,547 Transaction costs and other expense (2) 34 1,366 180 2,495 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,623 $ 14,488 $ 17,997 $ 20,991 Net income margin 3.4 % 9.2 % 3.4 % 6.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.8 % 15.7 % 8.6 % 12.9 %





(1) Other expense, net for the three months ended June 30, 2021 consisted primarily of the change in fair value of the warrant liability necessary to mark our warrants to fair market value. Additionally, these expenses for all periods presented include losses on exchange rates on consumer payments, partially offset by interest and other miscellaneous income. (2) These expenses are those that we did not incur in the normal course of business. These expenses for all periods presented include professional fees in connection with the evaluation and preparation for operations as a public company. Additionally, the expense also includes one-time costs associated with the opening of a new operations facility for the period ended June 30, 2021.



ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 Net income attributable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc., as reported (1) $ 424 $ 780 Net income impact from assumed redemption of all LLC Units to common stock (2) 3,327 6,340 Net income, as reported $ 3,751 $ 7,120 Income tax expense associated with conversion (3) (850 ) (1,603 ) Tax effected net income after assumed conversion 2,901 5,517 Equity-based compensation expense 2,148 4,252 Loss on extinguishment of debt 617 617 Showroom pre-opening expense 1,331 1,806 Other expense, net (4) 49 108 Transaction costs and other expense (5) 34 180 Tax impact of adjustments (1,064 ) (1,760 ) Adjusted Net income $ 6,016 $ 10,720 Diluted weighted average of common stock assumed outstanding 96,208,702 96,386,862 Diluted earnings per share: As reported $ 0.03 $ 0.06 As adjusted $ 0.06 $ 0.11



