SurgePays Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BARTLETT, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $28.0 million in the second quarter, an increase of 146% compared to the second quarter of 2021

Gross profit of $2.2 million in the second quarter, an increase of 65% compared to the second quarter of 2021

Net loss of $(973) thousand in the second quarter compared to a net loss of $(214) thousand in the year ago period

EBITDA loss of $(86) thousand in the second quarter of 2022

Chairman and CEO Brian Cox commented on second quarter results, “The second quarter built on the progress we’ve made as SurgePays continues to grow revenue and wireless subscribers. Our focus has been capitalizing on the Torch Wireless acquisition to further expand our mobile broadband network. The cash we are generating is being instantly re-invested in the business to help accelerate our mobile broadband subscribers which has now eclipsed 150,000 subscribers.

“Our efforts to expand our broadband footprint should be enhanced by our recent acquisition of a CRM tool that helps set up new subscribers, houses customer information and is integrated with wireless carriers. This CRM allows us to better serve our customer base while ultimately lowering costs.”

Mr. Cox concluded: “We continue to balance the immediate term opportunities to sign up new customers with the long-term opportunities of being a larger, more efficient and better organization.”

Business Outlook

For the full year 2022, the Company expects to achieve the following financial targets:

Total revenues of at least $130 million.

EBITDA is expected to be at least $15 million.

Greater than 200,000 subscribers in the mobile broadband business.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

SurgePays will host a conference call today to review its results and discuss its performance at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-888-221-3881 (United States) or 1-323-794-2588 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on August 25, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 7518553.

A live webcast will be available on SurgePays, Inc Investor Relations site under the Upcoming Event section at http://ir.surgepays.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone Wireless provide mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays blockchain fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is useful to investors because it is commonly used to evaluate companies on the basis of operating performance and leverage. Adjusted EBITDA provides an adjusted view of EBITDA that takes into account certain significant non-recurring transactions, if any, such as impairment losses and expenses associated with pending acquisitions, which vary significantly between periods and are not recurring in nature, as well as certain recurring non-cash charges such as changes in fair value of the Company’s derivative liabilities and stock-based compensation. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with a measure of the Company’s operational and financial progress that corresponds with the measurements used by management as a basis for allocating resources and making other operating decisions.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to represent cash flows for the periods presented, nor have they been presented as an alternative to operating income or as an indicator of operating performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). In accordance with SEC Regulation G, the non-GAAP measurements in this press release have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measurement, which can be viewed under the heading “Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) from Operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA” in the financial tables included in this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements such as regarding our market potential along with the statements under the heading Business Outlook are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 28,005,144 $ 11,377,928 $ 49,146,515 $ 22,366,876 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue 25,814,153 10,051,119 44,321,894 19,908,428 General and administrative expenses 3,038,529 2,736,435 6,722,310 5,976,244 Total costs and expenses 28,852,682 12,787,554 51,044,204 25,884,672 Loss from operations (847,538 ) (1,409,626 ) (1,897,689 ) (3,517,796 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (566,999 ) (2,096,600 ) (736,644 ) (3,400,459 ) Derivative expense - - - (1,775,057 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - 645,830 - 949,680 Gain (loss) on investment in Centercom 35,519 49,145 10,336 (24,628 ) Gain on settlement of liabilities - 701,404 - 842,982 Amortization of debt discount (37,068 ) 1,895,871 (37,068 ) 1,895,871 Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan - government 524,143 - 524,143 - Total other income (expense) - net (44,405 ) 1,195,650 (239,233 ) (1,511,611 ) Net loss including non-controlling interest (891,943 ) (213,976 ) (2,136,922 ) (5,029,407 ) Non-controlling interest 81,094 - 48,449 - Net loss available to common stockholders $ (973,037 ) $ (213,976 ) $ (2,185,371 ) $ (5,029,407 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (1.73 ) Weighted average number of shares - basic and diluted 12,268,669 3,087,881 12,166,817 2,902,607

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 8,704,526 $ 6,283,496 Accounts receivable - net 8,322,807 3,249,889 Inventory 5,675,741 4,359,296 Prepaids 44,054 - Total Current Assets 22,747,128 13,892,681 Property and equipment - net 887,374 200,448 Other Assets Note receivable 176,851 176,851 Intangibles - net 3,106,730 3,433,484 Goodwill 1,666,782 866,782 Investment in Centercom - former related party 453,624 443,288 Operating lease - right of use asset - net 452,374 486,668 Total Other Assets 5,856,361 5,407,073 Total Assets $ 29,490,863 $ 19,500,202 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 11,292,759 $ 6,602,577 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 2,184,896 1,389,798 Deferred revenue 107,500 276,250 Operating lease liability 37,733 49,352 Loans payable - related parties 1,086,413 1,553,799 Notes payable - SBA government - 126,418 Notes payable - net 6,621,664 - Total Current Liabilities 21,330,965 9,998,194 Long Term Liabilities Loans payable - related parties 4,974,403 4,507,017 Notes payable - SBA government 593,522 1,004,767 Operating lease liability 419,574 438,903 Total Long-Term Liabilities 5,987,499 5,950,687 Total Liabilities 27,318,464 15,948,881 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders’ Equity Series A, Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 13,000,000 and 13,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 260 260 Series C, Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized 12,348,834 and 12,063,834 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 12,349 12,064 Additional paid-in capital 39,420,055 38,662,340 Accumulated deficit (37,308,714 ) (35,123,343 ) Stockholders’ equity 2,123,950 3,551,321 Non-controlling interest 48,449 - Total Stockholders’ Equity 2,172,399 3,551,321 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 29,490,863 $ 19,500,202

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net loss - including non-controlling interest $ (2,136,922 ) $ (5,029,407 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations Depreciation and amortization 362,629 398,240 Amortization of right-of-use assets 34,294 92,531 Amortization of debt discount/debt issue costs 37,068 1,351,351 Recognition of share-based compensation 18,588 45,099 Warrants issued for interest expense 212,608 - Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - (949,680 ) Derivative expense - 1,775,057 Gain on settlement of liabilities - (840,932 ) (Gain) loss on equity method investment - Centercom - former related party (10,336 ) 24,628 Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan (524,143 ) - Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (True Wireless) - (1,895,871 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in Accounts receivable (5,072,918 ) (411,943 ) Lifeline revenue - due from USAC - 105,532 Inventory (1,316,445 ) (71,700 ) Prepaids (44,054 ) (462 ) Increase (decrease) in Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,696,158 1,824,604 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 795,098 (1,305,278 ) Deferred revenue (168,750 ) 122,600 Operating lease liability (30,948 ) (89,616 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,148,073 ) (4,855,247 ) Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (11,401 ) (45,983 ) Purchase of software (300,000 ) - Acquisition of Torch, Inc. (800,000 ) - Cash disposed in deconsolidation of subsidiary (True Wireless) - (325,316 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,111,401 ) (371,299 ) Financing activities Proceeds from stock and warrants issued for cash - 1,510,000 Proceeds from loans - related party - 2,123,000 Repayments of loans - related party - (63,000 ) Proceeds from notes payable 6,700,000 - Repayments on notes payable - (250,000 ) Proceeds from SBA notes - 518,167 Repayments on SBA notes (19,496 ) - Proceeds from convertible notes - 2,550,000 Repayments on convertible notes - net of overpayment - (1,260,792 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,680,504 5,127,375 Net increase (decrease) in cash 2,421,030 (99,171 ) Cash - beginning of period 6,283,496 673,995 Cash - end of period $ 8,704,526 $ 574,824 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 195,950 $ - Cash paid for income tax $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Debt issue costs recorded in connection with notes payable $ 115,404 $ - Stock issued to acquire software $ 411,400 Debt discount/issue costs recorded in connection with debt/derivative liabilities $ - $ 2,140,829 Stock issued in settlement of liabilities $ - $ 1,755,150 Conversion of debt into equity $ - $ 858,158 Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability $ - $ 515,848 Termination of ECS ROU lease $ - $ 228,752 Stock issued in connection with debt modification $ - $ 108,931 Stock issued under make-whole arrangement $ - $ 90,401 Stock issued for acquisition of membership interest in ECS $ - $ 17,900 Deconsolidation of subsidiary (True Wireless) $ - $ 2,434,552





Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) from Operations to EBITDA 6 Months Ended

6 Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net loss - including non-controlling interest $ (2,136,922 ) $ (5,029,407 ) Depreciation and amortization 362,629 398,240 Amortization of right-of-use assets 34,294 92,531 Amortization of debt discount/debt issue costs 37,068 1,351,351 Interest expense 736,644 3,400,459 EBITDA $ (966,287 ) $ 213,174 3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net loss - including non-controlling interest $ (891,943 ) $ (213,976 ) Depreciation and amortization 191,561 180,282 Amortization of right-of-use assets 10,342 27,677 Amortization of debt discount/debt issue costs 37,068 647,128 Interest expense 566,999 2,800,823 EBITDA $ (85,973 ) $ 3,441,934 3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net loss - including non-controlling interest $ (1,244,979 ) $ (4,815,431 ) Depreciation and amortization 171,068 217,958 Amortization of right-of-use assets 23,952 64,854 Amortization of debt discount/debt issue costs - 704,223 Interest expense 169,645 599,636 EBITDA $ (880,314 ) $ (3,228,760 )



