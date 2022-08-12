Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 4 August 2022 to 10 August 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of €30 million started on 29 July 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 4 August 2022 to 10 August 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 66 638 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 4 August 2022 to 10 August 2022:

   

Repurchase of shares

 
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
4 August 2022

  		Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.42 33.70 33.16 267 360
MTF CBOE 5 000 33.42 33.66 33.10 167 100
MTF Turquoise - - - - -
MTF Aquis - - - - -
5 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.58 34.02 33.02 268 640
MTF CBOE 5 000 33.61 34.00 33.06 168 050
MTF Turquoise - - - - -
MTF Aquis - - - - -
8 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 373 33.93 34.10 33.72 284 096
MTF CBOE 4 627 33.95 34.08 33.74 157 087
MTF Turquoise - - - - -
MTF Aquis - - - - -
9 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 800 33.09 33.66 32.70 291 192
  MTF CBOE 6 000 33.05 33.62 32.70 198 300
  MTF Turquoise - - - - -
  MTF Aquis 1 500 32.75 32.78 32.68 49 125
10 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 6 991 33.12 33.56 32.50 231 542
MTF CBOE 4 347 33.13 33.56 32.50 144 016
MTF Turquoise - - - - -
MTF Aquis - - - - -
 Total   66 638 33.41 34.10 32.50 2 226 508

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 200 shares during the period from 4 August 2022 to 10 August 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 August 2022 to 10 August 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
4 August 2022  0        0
5 August 2022  400 33.20 33.20 33.20 13 280
8 August 2022  0        0
9 August 2022 2 000 33.03 33.40 32.74 66 060
10 August 2022  800 32.60 32.60 32.60 26 080
Total 3 200  - - - 105 420


 

Sale of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
4 August 2022 1 200 33.50 33.70 33.30 40 200
5 August 2022 2 000 33,66 33.90 33.50 67 320
8 August 2022 1 200 34.03 34.10 33.90 40 836
9 August 2022  0        0
10 August 2022 2 400 33.27 33.50 32.90 79 848
Total 6 800  - - - 228 204

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 75 771 shares.

On 10 August 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 140 025 own shares, or 5.32% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

