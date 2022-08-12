Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 4 August 2022 to 10 August 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of €30 million started on 29 July 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 4 August 2022 to 10 August 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 66 638 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 4 August 2022 to 10 August 2022:
|
Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
| 4 August 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|33.42
|33.70
|33.16
|267 360
|MTF CBOE
|5 000
|33.42
|33.66
|33.10
|167 100
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5 August 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|33.58
|34.02
|33.02
|268 640
|MTF CBOE
|5 000
|33.61
|34.00
|33.06
|168 050
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 August 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 373
|33.93
|34.10
|33.72
|284 096
|MTF CBOE
|4 627
|33.95
|34.08
|33.74
|157 087
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 August 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 800
|33.09
|33.66
|32.70
|291 192
|MTF CBOE
|6 000
|33.05
|33.62
|32.70
|198 300
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MTF Aquis
|1 500
|32.75
|32.78
|32.68
|49 125
|10 August 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|6 991
|33.12
|33.56
|32.50
|231 542
|MTF CBOE
|4 347
|33.13
|33.56
|32.50
|144 016
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66 638
|33.41
|34.10
|32.50
|2 226 508
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 200 shares during the period from 4 August 2022 to 10 August 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 August 2022 to 10 August 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|4 August 2022
|0
|0
|5 August 2022
|400
|33.20
|33.20
|33.20
|13 280
|8 August 2022
|0
|0
|9 August 2022
|2 000
|33.03
|33.40
|32.74
|66 060
|10 August 2022
|800
|32.60
|32.60
|32.60
|26 080
|Total
|3 200
|-
|-
|-
|105 420
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|4 August 2022
|1 200
|33.50
|33.70
|33.30
|40 200
|5 August 2022
|2 000
|33,66
|33.90
|33.50
|67 320
|8 August 2022
|1 200
|34.03
|34.10
|33.90
|40 836
|9 August 2022
|0
|0
|10 August 2022
|2 400
|33.27
|33.50
|32.90
|79 848
|Total
|6 800
|-
|-
|-
|228 204
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 75 771 shares.
On 10 August 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 140 025 own shares, or 5.32% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
