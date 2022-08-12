Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 4 August 2022 to 10 August 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the third tranche of €30 million started on 29 July 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 4 August 2022 to 10 August 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 66 638 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 4 August 2022 to 10 August 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 4 August 2022



Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.42 33.70 33.16 267 360 MTF CBOE 5 000 33.42 33.66 33.10 167 100 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 5 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.58 34.02 33.02 268 640 MTF CBOE 5 000 33.61 34.00 33.06 168 050 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 8 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 373 33.93 34.10 33.72 284 096 MTF CBOE 4 627 33.95 34.08 33.74 157 087 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 9 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 800 33.09 33.66 32.70 291 192 MTF CBOE 6 000 33.05 33.62 32.70 198 300 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis 1 500 32.75 32.78 32.68 49 125 10 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 6 991 33.12 33.56 32.50 231 542 MTF CBOE 4 347 33.13 33.56 32.50 144 016 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - Total 66 638 33.41 34.10 32.50 2 226 508

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 200 shares during the period from 4 August 2022 to 10 August 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 August 2022 to 10 August 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 4 August 2022 0 0 5 August 2022 400 33.20 33.20 33.20 13 280 8 August 2022 0 0 9 August 2022 2 000 33.03 33.40 32.74 66 060 10 August 2022 800 32.60 32.60 32.60 26 080 Total 3 200 - - - 105 420









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 4 August 2022 1 200 33.50 33.70 33.30 40 200 5 August 2022 2 000 33,66 33.90 33.50 67 320 8 August 2022 1 200 34.03 34.10 33.90 40 836 9 August 2022 0 0 10 August 2022 2 400 33.27 33.50 32.90 79 848 Total 6 800 - - - 228 204

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 75 771 shares.

On 10 August 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 140 025 own shares, or 5.32% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

