Navitas 160W Ultra-fast Charger Powers OnePlus Flagship 10T Smartphone

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, announced that OnePlus has once again chosen GaNFast™ next-gen power ICs to ultra-fast-charge its new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10T.



The new OnePlus 10T features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset, a 120 Hz FHD + AMOLED display screen, and 50 MP main camera, with advanced Cryo-Velocity Vapor cooling, all driven by a powerful 4,800 mAhr battery. The 150W-capable SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition delivers up to a day’s power after just 10 minutes of charging, with a full charge – from 1-100% – taking only 19 minutes.

New York was the focus for the 10T’s debut, with a special launch event at the famous Gotham Hall, and a Navitas-OnePlus co-operative promotion on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square.

“It’s great to be back for an in-person launch, and once again partnering with Navitas to deliver reliable, small, light and fast charging,” said Mr. Kinder LIU, COO of OnePlus. “From the 10R launched in July, to the 10T in August, and onwards to future designs, we expect to continue our in-depth collaboration with Navitas to deliver ultra-portable, ultra-fast user experiences.”

GaNFast ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, protection and sensing to enable 3x faster charging with up to 40% energy savings in only half the size and weight of legacy silicon solutions. Using an NV6125 GaN IC for the high-frequency boost PFC, followed by a high-frequency QR flyback converter, the 160 W charger measures just 58 x 57 x 30 mm (99 cc) with power density over 1.6W/cc.

“Both OnePlus and Navitas focus on more speed and more power with cool operation,” said Mr. David Carroll, Navitas’ senior vice-president of world-side sales. “OnePlus is a very innovative company and appreciates the leading-edge efficiency, high quality, and world-leading environmental-benefits of GaNFast power ICs, as each one shipped saves 4 kg of CO 2 vs. legacy silicon chips.”

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the “Never Settle” mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 165 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year limited warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, Navitas Semiconductor

ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/489e6d3f-1323-4cf6-ba22-e31c9c0e8b73