Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 32 2022

Aarhus C, DENMARK

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 5/8/2022 377,556 545.47 205,946,084   
Monday, 8 August 2022 0 - -   
Tuesday, 9 August 2022 1,636 540.98 885,037   
Wednesday, 10 August 2022 0 - -   
Thursday, 11 August 2022 0 - -   
Friday, 12 August 2022 576 553.84 319,014   
In the period 8/8/2022 - 12/8/2022 2,212 544.33 1,204,051   
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 12/8/2022 379,768 545.46 207,150,135   
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,900,492 treasury shares corresponding to 7.45% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.   
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

