Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 32 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 5/8/2022
|377,556
|545.47
|205,946,084
|Monday, 8 August 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 9 August 2022
|1,636
|540.98
|885,037
|Wednesday, 10 August 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Thursday, 11 August 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Friday, 12 August 2022
|576
|553.84
|319,014
|In the period 8/8/2022 - 12/8/2022
|2,212
|544.33
|1,204,051
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 12/8/2022
|379,768
|545.46
|207,150,135
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,900,492 treasury shares corresponding to 7.45% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
