Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands , Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR), (the “Company”), a provider of reinsurance solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers, reported its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.



Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 the Company generated net income of $77,000 or $0.01 per basic and diluted common share compared net income of $448,000 or $0.08 per basic and diluted common share in the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 the Company incurred a net loss of $310,000 ($0.05 per share) compared to net income of $476,000 ($0.08 per common share) in the first six months of the prior year. The declines are due primarily to the negative change in fair value of equity securities and decreased net realized investment gain during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022 when compared with the prior periods.

Net premiums earned for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased marginally to $194,000 from $205,000 in the same prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 net premiums earned increased to $404,000 from $386,000 in the prior year. The increase is due to a higher weighted average rate on reinsurance contracts in force during the first six months of 2022.

Total expenses, including policy acquisition costs and general and administrative expenses, were $410,000 and $772,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared to $334,000 and $607,000, respectively, for the same periods in the prior year. The increases are due primarily to increased personnel and higher general and administrative expenses due to inflationary and other fluctuations.

At June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, were $4.6 million compared to from $5.4 million at December 31, 2021.

Total investments increased $61 thousand in the first six months of 2022 primarily due to the net purchase of equity securities in the period. Other investments increased $341,000 due to the fair value change in the Company’s investment in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp in which the Company has an equity investment measured at fair value.

Solid Financial Ratios

Loss Ratio. The loss ratio, which measures underwriting profitability, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred to net premiums earned. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 the loss ratio was 0%, consistent with the prior-year as there were no loss or loss adjustment expenses in either period.

Acquisition Cost Ratio. The acquisition cost ratio, which measures operational efficiency, compares policy acquisition costs with net premiums earned, increased marginally to 10.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 10.7% in second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 the expense ratio was stable at 10.9%

Expense Ratio. The expense ratio, which measures operating performance, compares policy acquisition costs and general and administrative expenses with net premiums earned. The expense ratio increased to 211.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 162.9% in the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 the expense ratio increased to 191.1% from 157.3% in the prior year. The increases are due primarily to higher personnel costs and other expenses in 2022.

Combined ratio. The combined ratio, which is used to measure underwriting performance, is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. The combined ratio increased to 211.3% and 191.1% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, from 162.9% and 157.3%, respectively, in the comparable prior year periods. The increases are due primarily to higher personnel costs and other expenses in 2022.

Management Commentary

“We continue to perform well in 2022 despite the current economic uncertainty and continuing volatility and significant declines in global capital markets,” commented Oxbridge Re Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Madhu. “Looking ahead we remain highly optimistic about the long-term prospects for our core business, our investment in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. which is progressing well, and currently, with the markets improving, what appears to be a comeback with our modest investment portfolio.”

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call later today to discuss these financial results, followed by a question and answer session. President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Madhu and Chief Financial Officer Wrendon Timothy will host the call starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The live presentation can be accessed by dialing the number below.

Date: August 15, 2022

Time: 4.30 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free number: 877-524-8416

International number: +1 412-902-1028

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at 201-493-6311 or media@incommconferencing.com

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call and via the Investor Information section of Oxbridge’s website at www.OxbridgeRe.com until August 29, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853

International replay number: +1 201-612-7415

Replay passcode: 13732282

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re (www.oxbridgere.com) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge Re’s licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge RE NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts and it makes investments that can contribute to the growth of capital and surplus in its licensed reinsurance subsidiaries over time. The company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols “OXBR” and “OXBRW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release or during the earnings call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, plans and assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances at such time. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the following: our significant indirect investment in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp., a blank check company commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company , whereby we will suffer the loss of all of our investment if Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not complete an acquisition by November 16, 2022 (subject to an extension through to May 16, 2023; our use of fair value accounting of our indirect investment in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. which would result in income statement volatility if a business combination is not completed; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2022, as may be updated from time to time in subsequent filings. These cautionary statements should not be construed by you to be exhaustive and are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

345-749-7570

jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share and share amounts) At June 30, 2022 At December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $1,730 and $1,522) $ 638 577 Cash and cash equivalents 2,393 3,527 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,174 1,891 Premiums receivable 569 284 Other Investments 11,514 11,173 Due from Related Party 65 5 Deferred policy acquisition costs 65 38 Operating lease right-of-use assets 90 135 Prepayment and other assets 156 50 Property and equipment, net 7 9 Total assets $ 17,671 17,689 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Notes payable to noteholders 216 216 Unearned premiums reserve 591 350 Operating lease liabilities 90 135 Accounts payable and other liabilities 369 337 Total liabilities 1,266 1,038 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary share capital, (par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 5,781,587 and 5,749,587 shares issued and outstanding) 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 32,419 32,355 Accumulated Deficit (16,020 ) (15,710 ) Total shareholders’ equity 16,405 16,651 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,671 17,689





