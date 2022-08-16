Suominen to implement surcharges in North America

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation’s press release on August 16, 2022 at 3.00 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen announces general surcharges on all its products in North America effective immediately. These surcharges are a response to significant unexpected increases in raw materials, energy and freight costs.

“We have done all we can to mitigate these increases on behalf of our customers. Suominen can no longer absorb the full extent of these increases. We are living in an unusual time in the nonwovens industry with unprecedented and unexpected cost increases accompanied by volatility in demand patterns and supply chain disruptions. We understand circumstances are extremely challenging and we remain committed to serving our customers during this difficult period,” says Lynda A. Kelly, SVP, Americas.

Details of the surcharges will be communicated to customers via Suominen sales organization.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact

Lynda A. Kelly, SVP, Americas & Business Development, Suominen Corporation, tel. +1 (860) 970 5988



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.