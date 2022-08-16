Fortune and Great Place to Work Name Basis Technologies One of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces, Ranked No. 19

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Basis Technologies (https://basis.net) as one of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces, ranking it No. 19. Earlier this year, these organizations ranked the company No. 1 for Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Chicago. Basis Technologies is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising. Its platform is a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance.



To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. In that survey, 97% of its employees said Basis Technologies is a great place to work. This number is 70% higher than the average U.S. company. Learn more about Basis Technologies’ workplace: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1207119.

“It’s not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “And these medium workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they’ve created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace.”

“I believe that Basis Technologies provides the most robust benefits, radical flexibility and effective development that professionals are looking for in a modern day workplace. We want to reimagine office culture to align with the needs of our team,” said Emily Barron, EVP of talent and development. “Continuing accolades from Great Place to Work and Fortune demonstrate that Basis Technologies employees feel they are supported and valued amid a challenging workforce climate in the past two years.”

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work is a company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees this year alone.



Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored Basis Technologies in previous years, ranking it No. 6 in Best Workplaces in Chicago in 2021 (Small and Medium). In 2020, it was ranked No. 52 in Fortune Best Medium Workplaces, No. 15 in Fortune Best Workplaces for Women (Small and Medium) and No. 4 in Best Workplaces in Chicago.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), formerly operating as “Centro,” is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis’ platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.net.

About the Best Medium Workplaces™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Medium Workplaces by analyzing the survey responses of over 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

anthony.loredo@basis.net

917-573-4157

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41876ce8-6e9c-4b5c-86d0-bb0ec1454df4

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae2cc232-e17c-485e-aed4-f55b79498bb0