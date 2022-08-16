Rendever Ranks No. 1139 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , a VR company pioneering the future of aging, today announces its ranking on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing, private-owned companies. Rendever ranked No. 1139 overall, No. 30 in Massachusetts, and No. 28 in Boston. The complete list can be viewed here . This is Rendever’s second year on the prestigious list.

Rendever’s product suite addresses the needs of seniors worldwide, giving them freedom to access new experiences and create genuine human connections through each. Over 450 partners worldwide have welcomed Rendever into their community and are reaping the plentiful benefits of the VR technology. So far, there have been over 2.7 million minutes of active time collectively experienced in VR through Rendever, which equates to more than five years.

“As a mission-driven company, we’re hyper motivated by the impact of our platforms. Our growth is exciting, and we’re most grateful to each of our partners for trusting us to deliver a better living experience day in and day out,” said Rendever CEO and Co-founder Kyle Rand. “We’re working every day to fundamentally change the way the world sees aging, and it’s enthusiastically clear that it’s taking hold.”

This year, Rendever added RendeverFit™ to its product lineup, which is the first VR platform that combines physical fitness with cognitive stimulation and socialization. Rendever also received recognition as one of the 2022 TIME 100 Most Influential Companies , following an honorable mention on the 2021 TIME 100 Best Inventions .

Seven million businesses applied to be considered for the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Those that ranked, including Rendever, are within the top .07% of the fastest-growing private companies nationwide.

Potential employees looking to join one of the fastest growing VR companies in America can find job openings at www.rendever.com/careers. Follow Rendever on LinkedIn to be notified of future job openings: www.linkedin.com/company/rendever.

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Baptist Memorial Health Care, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and growth. The 42nd annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful, private companies in the United States. Complete results and more information can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

