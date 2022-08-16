Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market to Surpass US$ 4,318.7 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,560.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting growth strategies such as technological advancements and new product approvals, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, ExtriCARE USA, a national medical device company specializing in negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) distribution, had introduced a hybrid technology to the wound care market. Through hybrid technology (hNPWT), clinicians can tailor the application based on the patients' distinct needs. ExtriCARE USA's hybrid model would allow clinicians to be more efficient by simplifying the NPWT process.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, owing to the increase in geriatric population around the world, which are highly susceptible to various diseases that lead to the formation of various types of wounds

Among device type, single use device segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing health concerns due to which people prefer using single-use products to manage chronic and acute wounds

On the basis of application, diabetic foot ulcers segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers. For instance, according to an article published in the World Journal of Diabetes, in 2022, the global prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers is reported at 6.3%, with diabetic foot ulcers being more common in men than women and in type 2 diabetes mellitus than type 1 diabetes mellitus. The recurrence rate of DFUs is also high.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market include Smith & Nephew plc., 3M Company (ACELITY), Devon Medical, Paul Hartmann AG, Talley Group Limited, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Medela AG, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., and Cardinal Health, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market, By Device Type: Standalone Devices Single-use Devices Portable Devices Accessories

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market, By Application: Diabetic Foot Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Burn Wounds

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







