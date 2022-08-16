Data443 Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results and Provides Corporate Update

Research Triangle Park, NC, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), the leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, today announced operating results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2022.



Business Accomplishments and Highlights for the First Half of 2022:

Achieved 99% customer retention in the first half of 2022, despite economic conditions

Appointed IP Leader Pamela Maher to the position of Chief Legal Officer

Increased global product and brand visibility, attending four in-person trade shows



Acquisitions

Acquired ransomware protection and device recovery technology assets from Centurion Technologies



Contracts

Secured five-and-a-half-year contract with Fortune 500 fintech member for our Data443 ® Data Placement Manager technology solution

technology solution Secured three-and-a-half-year agreement with Puerto Rico’s leading financial services organization for a subscription license for Data443 ® Data Placement Manager

Secured a multi-year contract with Emirates NBD Group for our Data443® Data Identification Manager to support its ‘cloud-first’ strategy for rapidly migrating its data and user base to the cloud



Product Updates

Released Data443 ® Antivirus Protection Manager the Company’s our new antivirus product for Microsoft Windows ® desktops, laptops, virtual desktops, database engines, cloud instances such as Microsoft Azure ® , Amazon Web Services ® , Google Cloud Platform ® & hybrid on-premises/cloud instances, as well as standard servers

the Company’s our new antivirus product for Microsoft Windows desktops, laptops, virtual desktops, database engines, cloud instances such as Microsoft Azure , Amazon Web Services , Google Cloud Platform & hybrid on-premises/cloud instances, as well as standard servers Announced Data443 ® Antivirus Protection Manager earned the prestigious VB100 Certification from Virus Bulletin. The certification can be viewed here: https://www.virusbulletin.com/uploads/vb100/test-reports/vb100-test-report-2022-03-22-data443-antivirus-protection-manager.pdf.

earned the prestigious from Virus Bulletin. The certification can be viewed here: https://www.virusbulletin.com/uploads/vb100/test-reports/vb100-test-report-2022-03-22-data443-antivirus-protection-manager.pdf. Announced support from the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2022 for its Data 443 ® Data Identification Manager Hybrid Classifications Taxonomy data platform

Hybrid Classifications Taxonomy data platform Announced support for Data443® Data Placement Manager product for commercial and open-source versions of leading Unix implementations on all major cloud services vendors – including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services

Management Commentary:

Data443 CEO & Founder Jason Remillard commented, “The first half of 2022 was a very busy time for us. While we had to contend with customer concerns and uncertainty regarding economic headwinds, along with other global events likely contributing to customer reluctance to consider and close deals regarding new business opportunities, we saw organic growth in increased consumption of our services. It’s a testament to our amazing team that we have 99% customer retention while other companies are actively cost cutting.”

“As we pursue an uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market, we continue executing on the business plan we’ve committed to - building and delivering data protection and discovery products that are unique, topical, and germane to market needs. We were pleased and encouraged to hear from hundreds of attendees at the four in-person tradeshows we participated in so far this year, that we have the most unique, functional, and complete offerings in the marketplace. We appreciate the support and loyalty of our customers and shareholders during our growth phase in a challenging investment landscape. Our results demonstrate the return on investment in our people, software assets, data center capabilities, and partnerships with sales, distribution, and integration developers.” Mr. Remillard concluded that he “anticipates the remainder of 2022 will be an exciting time as we grow and transform our company, continuing in our mission to Organize the world’s data by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were $750,989 during the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $762,352 of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 1%. The decrease in revenue second quarter was primarily due to continued stabilization in the customer base for multi-term deals, resulting in fewer customers paying for new subscriptions or renewals in the quarter.





General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were $2,116,220, compared to $1,311,396 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of an increase of 61%. The increase in general and administrative expense primarily consisted of management costs, costs to integrate assets we acquired and to expand sales, product enhancements, audit and review fees, filing fees, professional fees, and other expenses related to SEC reporting, including the re-classification of sales-related management expenses, in connection with the projected growth of our business. Additionally, we continue to incur specific one-time costs in relation to our planned Nasdaq Capital Markets uplist, additional financing activities and related functions. The increase in general and administrative expense was primarily due to a decrease in professional service fees.





The net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $2,446,212 compared to a loss of $1,545,354 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.



The net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was mainly derived from an operating loss of $1,503,459, and interest expense of $942,753. The net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was mainly derived from an operating loss of $695,094, interest expense of $671,862 and loss on change in fair value of derivative liability of $178,398.





First Half 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were $1,363,505 during the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1,600,220 of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to increased pull through of deals in Q4 of 2021 - both by the Company and our customers who took advantage of prepaid multi-year discounts and also took advantage of multi-year commitments to our SaaS products and other software product offerings.





Total deferred revenues were $2,582,588 as of June 30, 2022, compared with $1,608,596 deferred revenues as of December 31, 2021 - representing an increase of 60.5%.





General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were $3,089,782, compared to $2,744,961 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 13%. The increase in general and administrative expense primarily consisted of management costs, costs to integrate assets we acquired and to expand sales, product enhancements, audit and review fees, filing fees, professional fees, and other expenses related to SEC reporting, including the re-classification of sales-related management expenses, in connection with the projected growth of our business. Additionally, we continue to incur specific one-time costs in relation to our planned uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market, increased overhead costs associated with our continued OTC Pink Market listing, and acquisition-related costs





The net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $4,279,531 compared to a loss of $3,721,652 for the six months ended June 30, 2021.



The net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was mainly derived from an operating loss of $2,184,579, and interest expense of $2,037,069. The net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was mainly derived from an operating loss of $1,553,209, interest expense of $1,577,288, loss on settlement of debt of $227,501 and loss on change in fair value of derivative liability of $363,654.





Liquidity:

As of June 30, 2022, we had no cash and a bank overdraft of $3,781 and our principal sources of liquidity were trade accounts receivable of $231,507 and prepaid, advance payment for acquisition of $2,726,188 and other current assets of $27,950, as compared to cash of $1,204,933, trade accounts receivable of $21,569 and prepaid and other current assets of $70,802 as of December 31, 2021.

