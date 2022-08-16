Transportation Management System Market Worth $28.0 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transportation Management System Market size is expected to grow from USD 11.7 billion in 2022 to USD 28.0 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

By components the services segment to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The services segment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The transportation management system market, by service, is segmented into consulting, implementation and integration, and support and maintenance services. The services segment is expected to witness fast growth in the future. The need to ensure the successful deployment of TMS systems without hampering ongoing critical business processes and achieve optimized performance with increased efficiency will drive the services segment.

By transportation mode, the roadways segment to have the highest market share during the forecast period

The roadways segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The TMS market is segmented based on transportation mode into four categories: roadways, railways, airways and maritime. The significant growth in the volume of on-road commercial transportation across the world will drive the market. Also, the emergence of autonomous and connected vehicles will further increase in the demand for TMS in the roadway’s transportation mode

North America region to account for highest market share in Transportation Management System Market

North America is one of the prominent regions the Transportation Management System Market. The region has witnessed the earliest adoption of cloud computing and mobile technologies and has been significantly responsive in adopting TMS solutions and services. Also, the regions governments and laws support technological advancements. For instance, The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has taken initiatives to advance the adoption and use of emerging practices and technologies for transportation. The presence of prominent TMS vendors in North America will drive the markets growth

Market Players

Key and innovative vendors in the Transportation Management System Market are Oracle (US), SAP ( Germany), Manhattan Associates (US), C.H. Robinson (US), E2open (US), Trimble (US), WiseTech Global (Australia), Descartes Systems Group (Canada), MercuryGate International (US), Blue Yonder (US), Transplace (US), Alpega Group (Belgium), Worldwide Express (US), Infor (US), Generix Group (France), 3Gtms (US), Shipwell (US), 3T Logistics & Technology Group (UK), Ratelinx (US), oTMS ( China), nShift (UK), BlueRock Logistics (Netherlands), Elemica (US), TESISQUARE (Italy), DDS Logistics ( France), Supplystack (Belgium), vTradEx (China), Shiptify ( France), GlobalTranz (US), InMotion Global (US), MP Objects (US), Logistically (US), One Network Enterprises (US), Envase Technologies (US), IntelliTrans (US), Allotrac (Australia), Revenova (US), Princeton TMX (US), CTSI Global (US) and Ultraship TMS (US)

