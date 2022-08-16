New York, USA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market to Surpass USD 724 Million by 2027 | DelveInsight

The microdermabrasion devices market is expected to expand due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of skin diseases such as skin allergies, acne & scars, and sun damage, among others. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on enhancing the safety and usability of microdermabrasion devices for end-users is likely to boost microdermabrasion devices market revenue growth over the forecast period (2022-2027).

DelveInsight's Microdermabrasion Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, microdermabrasion devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key microdermabrasion devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Microdermabrasion Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global microdermabrasion devices market during the forecast period.

Notable Microdermabrasion Devices companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Dermaglow, Skin for life, Lancer Skincare, Altair Instruments, Silhouet-Tone, ImageDerm, Inc., PMD Beauty, Kosmet Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., SICLAIR, Bio-Therapeutic, Biotec Italia Srl, Trophy Skin, Athena Beauty, ReNew Lab®, Spa Sciences, DERMAMED SOLUTIONS, Fude Technology Group Limited, Alma Lasers , and several others are currently operating the microdermabrasion devices market.

, and several others are currently operating the microdermabrasion devices market. In January 2021, DermaJem, an esthetic equipment company, launched a new Hydrodermabrasion unit named Anima Element Hydro-dermabrasion and Oxygen infusion.

an esthetic equipment company, launched a new Hydrodermabrasion unit named Anima Element Hydro-dermabrasion and Oxygen infusion. In July 2020, Lancer Skincare, a prestige beauty brand, launched the Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device.

a prestige beauty brand, launched the Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device. In 2019, Skin for Life, an esthetic equipment manufacturer, launched Nue Skin 50 Microdermabrasion, a crystal-based microdermabrasion device.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the microdermabrasion devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market Report

Microdermabrasion Devices

Microdermabrasion is a noninvasive mechanical cleansing technique. It is used to remove dead skin cells from the skin's outermost layer, as well as to reduce the presence of surface pigmentation, defend against skin damage, and reduce dark circles, acne scars, and wrinkles. There are several types of microdermabrasion machines on the market, including diamond and crystal microdermabrasion devices. Diamond microdermabrasion is the most often utilized treatment for skin conditions such as wrinkles, fine lines, acne scars, uneven skin tone, old stretch marks, and hyperpigmentation. These devices are simple to use and provide complete safety to patients during therapy.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market Insights

North America is anticipated to lead the global microdermabrasion devices market in terms of revenue generation. This can be attributed to a huge population pool with skin disorders, the availability of high-tech skin treatment facilities, the existence of experienced specialists, and greater awareness about safer and non-invasive skin treatments, among other factors. Moreover, the rising prevalence of skin diseases such as acne and others in the United States is one of the major factors driving the growth of the North American microdermabrasion devices market.

Furthermore, another factor influencing the proliferation of microdermabrasion devices market in the United States is the availability of trained surgeons and dermatologists with high-tech facilities that provide safe and effective microdermabrasion treatment.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the microdermabrasion devices market, get a snapshot of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market Trends

Microdermabrasion Devices Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of skin problems, rising public awareness about skincare, and aging population, are among the primary drivers of the microdermabrasion devices market. Another important aspect driving the growth of the microdermabrasion devices market is the ongoing technical improvements for more effective and safer cosmetic treatments. Microdermabrasion is a minimally intrusive therapy that results in healthy skin, which promotes its acceptability among people and so favorably affects its microdermabrasion devices market growth.

However, the availability of alternative products, as well as the problems connected with microdermabrasion, may act as restraints on the growth of the microdermabrasion devices market.

Additionally, the microdermabrasion devices market experienced a brief hiatus as a result of the implementation of lockdown due to COVID-19. Due to the risk of spreading the infection, salons, med-spas, and beauty clinics were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as COVID-19 cases have decreased and operations of dermatology departments in hospitals, beauty clinics, and med-spas have resumed, there has been an increase in both in-office and at-home microdermabrasion treatments due to rising skin health consciousness and the resumption of face-to-face socialization.

Get a sneak peek at the microdermabrasion devices market dynamics @ Best Microdermabrasion Devices

Scope of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019–2027

2019–2027 Market Segmentation By Product Type: Crystal, Diamond, and Hydradermabrasion

Crystal, Diamond, and Hydradermabrasion Market Segmentation By Application: Scars, Sun Damage, Acne, Anti-Aging, and Others

Scars, Sun Damage, Acne, Anti-Aging, and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, and Others

Hospitals, Clinics, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Microdermabrasion Devices Companies: Johnson & Johnson, Dermaglow, Skin for life, Lancer Skincare, Altair Instruments, Silhouet-Tone, ImageDerm,Inc., PMD Beauty, Kosmet Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., SICLAIR, Bio-Therapeutic, Biotec Italia Srl, Trophy Skin, Athena Beauty, ReNew Lab®, Spa Sciences, DERMAMED SOLUTIONS, Fude Technology Group Limited, Alma Lasers, among others

DelveInsight Analysis: The microdermabrasion devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% to reach USD 724.33 million by 2027.

Which MedTech key players in the microdermabrasion devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Microdermabrasion Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Microdermabrasion Devices Market 7 Microdermabrasion Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Microdermabrasion Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the microdermabrasion devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market Scenario

