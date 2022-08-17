Lesaka to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (“Lesaka” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS:LSAK; JSE: LSK) today announced it will release fourth quarter and year-end 2022 results after the U.S. market close on September 9, 2022. Lesaka management will host a presentation webcast and conference call on September 12, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review these results.



Zoom webcast information:

The results webcast can be accessed by using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/2hbdpuew

Webcast ID: 890 1764 5390

Participants using the webcast will be able to ask questions by raising their hand and then asking the question “live.”

Conference Call dial-in:

US Toll-Free: +1 309 205 3325

South Africa Toll-Free + 27 87 550 3946

Participants using the conference call dial-in will be unable to ask questions.

A replay of the results presentation webcast will be available on the Lesaka investor relations website following the conclusion of the live event.

