Medical Grade HEPA Filter Air Purifier Now Available by Camfil

City M air purifier is highly effective at removing airborne allergens, such as pet dander, pollen, dust, and molecular contaminants such as VOCs from the air.

Camfil USA is a leader in clean air solutions and a pioneer in the research, development, and engineering of modern air filtration technology, providing medical-grade air purification solutions for commercial, medical and industrial enterprises. When the pandemic took the world in its grip, players in the air filtration industry began to introduce solutions to make our air safer to breathe. Two years later, with new variants continuing to emerge, Camfil’s clean air technology helps make offices, schools, and homes safer.





Camfil went to work and led the innovation on the air purification and provided solutions for our first responders, medical hospitals, and where there was a high need for this. When cities started to re-open, Camfil also played a big role in ensuring that the air in public commercial buildings such as shopping malls, retail outlets, and restaurants was safe for occupants to breathe.

As a leading air purification company, Camfil is bringing its cutting-edge, medical-grade air filtration technology to the residential air filtration market so that American families can worry less about COVID and can breathe clean air made possible from advanced research and technology expertise.

Parents have faced the additional challenge of having to homeschool their children in the wake of the pandemic. Efficiently filtered air and adequate ventilation was of paramount concern with families sharing enclosed spaces and breathing the same air. In 2022, the rise of new, highly contagious strains of the virus have made this even more important. In the midst of tight lockdowns and virtual schooling, a father of two kids, Keith Woolard, Regional Product Manager at Camfil’s location in Washington NC, picked up a City M air purifier, which was primarily being used in commercial establishments at the time.

Watch this real case study to understand why this father of two kids chose a pharmaceutical-grade Absolute® HEPA filter. Due to the great success the City M had during a series of household tests, Camfil engineers decided to offer the Ferrari of air purifiers to households, small businesses, and schools.



If you are looking for an air purifier that is:

Medical-Grade

Trusted by Healthcare Professionals

Highly Effective at Removing Airborne Allergens, such as Pet Dander, Pollen, Dust, as well as Molecular Contaminants such as VOCs from the Air

Absolute® HEPA Filter

Kid and Pet Friendly

Quiet

Clean Air for Your Whole Family





“We are honored to welcome [City M Air Purifier] into the residential market after conducting various testing and meeting high standards” said [Kevin Wood], [Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Camfil USA]. At Camfil, we believe breathing clean air should be a human right. That's why we offer a wide range of premium clean air solutions for commercial and industrial air filtration, air pollution control and turbomachinery applications and now residential households.

Testimonials

1”We have a City M at work and I noticed how much better my breathing was so I got one for my home.” C.W. - Canada

2 “I’ve had the City M for a few weeks now and not only am I happy with it, but the rest of the family has noticed a difference as well.” S.R. - USA

3 “We have recently purchased a City M and are starting to see benefits. While others are complaining about the ragweed count being so high, we are doing fine!” S.C. - USA



ABOUT CAMFIL USA

For more than half a century, Camfil has helped people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, Camfil USA provides residential, commercial, industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. The best solutions for our customers are best for our planet, too. https://www.camfil.us

