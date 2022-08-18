Vislink Presents Updates to IQ Sports Producer at IBC 2022

Advanced AI-powered Action-tracking Technology Now Enables

Capture and Live Streaming Via PTZ Cameras

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defence markets, will showcase the latest updates to its AI-driven IQ Sports Producer at IBC 2022 (Stand 1.A63), including the ability to now also use a range of Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras to capture live events with the highest quality optics, and encode the AI-directed content for live streaming platforms. In addition, this capability is supported by Vislink’s full suite of software tools, including LinkMatrix and NFT Clipper.

Vislink’s IQ Sports Producer provides high quality live broadcast sports productions driven by an artificial intelligence engine, to track the sporting action and produce an exciting and engaging production. IQ Sports Producer delivers broadcast quality images using a choice of high-quality 4K camera systems to produce single or multi-camera productions, such as the company’s Stellar Cam.

Now, the use of PTZ cameras can be integrated into the IQ Sports Producer workflow. This provides users with the highest quality imaging by dedicating the full frame of the PTZ camera image to the sporting action at full broadcast frame rates. Further, a simple overview camera allows the AI engine to steer the broadcast PTZ camera to the heart of the sporting action.

“We are very excited about incorporating PTZ cameras into IQ Sports Producer, as this provides even more capture angles for our customers with greater capability to follow the sporting action,” says Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “The new feature provides full-frame HD imaging centered on the sporting action and benefits from superior broadcast-quality optical zoom capability of a PTZ camera, as opposed to digital zoom. We have already deployed PTZ cameras as part of IQ Sports Producer on AI-produced NSC (National Sports Center) Velodrome events and have plans to roll this out to other sports broadcasts in the coming months.”

Since its acquisition of Mobile Viewpoint, a leading manufacturer of bonded encoder technology for 4K video support, 5G network communication, and AI, among other advanced remote production solutions, Vislink is now able to offer a larger breadth of solutions. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam from September 9-13.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

