Two Six Technologies announces new office in San Antonio, TX

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies (“Two Six”), a high-growth, technology-focused provider of products and expertise to U.S. national security customers, announced today the opening of their new office in San Antonio, Texas at Port San Antonio – the region’s vast technology innovation campus.



“Two Six Technologies is proud to join the Port San Antonio technology campus,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “Our growing presence in San Antonio and partnership with the Port, one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity hubs in the nation, enables us to better serve our customers in the region and support missions that are critical to national security.”

“I am excited to welcome Two Six Technologies to the Port San Antonio community,” said Jim Perschbach, President and CEO of Port San Antonio. “We look forward to being not only a landlord, but a strategic partner with the Two Six team as it develops and delivers technological innovations to customers in the local region and across the country.”

The new San Antonio office is Two Six’s latest expansion to support its growing workforce, which includes over 500 talented professionals working in offices, research labs, customer sites, and remote locations across the United States.

About Port San Antonio

Port San Antonio is the Alamo City’s large and dynamic technology and innovation campus – a place that provides connected solutions in an increasingly connected world. Over 80 tenant customers employ nearly 16,000 people and collectively generate over $5 billion in annual economic activity in the local region. Today, the Port is home to an array of locally-headquartered and marquee names in an array of leading edge industries, including aerospace, cybersecurity, robotics, defense, and space exploration.

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security customers. The company solves complex technical challenges in six areas that are key to national security missions: cyber and space operations, data science, information operations, microelectronics, nextgen communications, and intelligence and decision support.

The company offers a family of operationally deployed products including IKE™, M3, Pulse, SIGMA™, TrustedKeep™, and Atlas; and a global operational footprint that includes a technical presence in more than 40 countries coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages. Two Six’s major customers include the Department of Defense, including U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command and DARPA; Department of State; the Intelligence Community; and the Department of Homeland Security.

Two Six is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia and employs more than 500 professionals across the country. For more information, visit twosixtech.com , @twosixtech on Twitter, and Two Six Technologies on LinkedIn .

