FinWise Bancorp Announces Share Repurchase Program

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to 5% of its total number of shares of outstanding common stock as of August 16, 2022, or 644,241 shares. The repurchases will be made at the Company’s discretion through August 31, 2024.



“We are pleased to announce that our Board has authorized a share repurchase program, as we are always committed to enhancing long-term shareholder value,” said Kent Landvatter, Chief Executive Officer of FinWise. “Beyond returning capital to shareholders, we remain committed to opportunistically invest in our business to further differentiate our unique business model.”

Under the repurchase program, the Company may, from time to time and on or before the program's expiration date, repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock in the open market, in privately-negotiated transactions, or otherwise, subject to applicable laws and regulations. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the means and timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares. The Company may, in its discretion, begin, suspend, limit or terminate repurchases at any time prior to the program's expiration, without any prior notice. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. The Company expects to fund repurchases under the program with its available cash balances.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. FinWise currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise is a nationwide lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. Learn more at www.finwisebancorp.com.

