Freeus Recognized in Inc. 5000 Annual List

Ogden, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeus, a Becklar Company, is proud to announce it has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list with an incredible 136% growth rate, making Freeus one of the fastest growing companies in the United States. Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is a result of the company’s dedication to creating world class personal emergency response systems (PERS) along with personal and workforce safety technologies that make the world a safer, healthier place.

The Freeus leadership team is grateful to be recognized alongside other resilient organizations who have thrived despite numerous economic and supply chain challenges caused by COVID-19. Regarding the recent Inc. announcement, Brock Winzeler, President of Freeus, Becklar Workforce Safety and Becklar Connected Wellness shared the following statement:

“We’re thrilled to be recognized on Inc.’s prestigious list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. My hat is off to our team of talented, dedicated professionals who come to work each day intent on making a difference in the world by developing quality products that save people’s lives and contribute to their overall wellbeing.”

Freeus continues to expand its worker and personal safety technology systems offering with tools such as the flexible and award-winning WorkerSafety Pro app that provides a robust safety services platform designed for Apple iPhone, Apple Watch and Android phones for personal and enterprise use. Freeus continues to grow, recently surpassing 730,000 customers nationwide who benefit from their products and services.

Their unwavering commitment to protect lives and the well-being and independence of their customers through their mobile medical alert devices, combined with their ongoing focus and innovation around new opportunities in the personal and workforce safety space has propelled Freeus to becoming one of the fastest growing companies in the United States.

About Freeus

Freeus is the market-leading wholesale provider of revolutionary personal safety solutions, including mobile medical alerts, powered by its award-winning Orion and Pineapple platforms. For more information on Freeus, visit http://www.freeus.com.