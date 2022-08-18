Becklar Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List

Ogden, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar is proud to announce it has been recognized for the third year consecutively to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, as one of the fastest growing companies in the United States. Becklar and its leadership team are honored to be named for this prestigious award, resulting from the company’s ingenuity, innovation, efficiency and growth. Becklar is delighted to be acknowledged with other resilient companies that have continued to grow, despite numerous economic and supply chain challenges caused by COVID-19, displaying it’s consistent drive for continued success.

Upon learning about the Inc. 5000 announcement, Steve Richards, Becklar’s CEO, commented, “We're proud to be recognized as a leader by Inc. and to be included among the most successful companies in the country. Our growth and innovation are a testament to our relentless team, dedicated to creating award winning solutions that help make the world a better and more protected place."

Becklar’s premier monitoring provider, AvantGuard Monitoring Centers, contributed to Becklar’s healthy growth. AvantGuard recently surpassed a major milestone of serving 1.4 million customers, continuing to strengthen its position as an industry leader in wholesale monitoring. Freeus, also a Becklar subsidiary, recognized for providing industry leading personal emergency response systems (PERS), also played a key role in Becklar’s impressive growth, recently surpassing 730,000 customers who benefit from their products and services. Both Freeus and AvantGuard solutions are part of the Becklar suite of connected enterprise and personal safety offerings.

Becklar is fueled by its dedication and passion to creating connected safety solutions for enterprises and individuals. By exceeding industry standards of innovation and service, and always striving for excellence, Becklar has positioned itself as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States.

About Becklar:

Becklar creates industry-leading connected safety solutions for enterprises and individuals, delivering a world class comprehensive suite of lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies. Becklar leverages its platform of innovative technology and award-winning services to create customizable and comprehensive solutions to meet the connected safety needs of their enterprise customers across diverse industries, including personal emergency response solutions, workforce safety, connected wellness, vitals monitoring and event response monitoring.

Learn more about Becklar's complete suite of end-to-end solutions at www.becklar.com. Learn about Becklar's premier subsidiaries including AvantGuard Monitoring Centers at www.agmonitoring.com and Freeus at www.freeus.com.