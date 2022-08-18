KRTL Holding Group Inc Welcomes Dr. Malcolm A. Leissring as Chief Science Officer of KRTL Biotech, Inc.

Lakewood, CO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL Holding Group, Inc. (OTC: KRTL) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, KRTL Biotech, Inc., an international research, and development company, has appointed Dr. Malcolm A. Leissring as its founding Chief Science Officer. "I am honored to be a part of this vibrant team of experts with such complementary expertise. The future indeed looks very bright for us," said Dr. Leissring.

Dr. Leissring is an internationally recognized neuroscientist with expertise in the molecular pathogenesis of Alzheimer 's disease and diabetes, along with extensive expertise in drug discovery and drug development. He holds an A.B. degree from the UC Berkeley, an M.A. from San Francisco State University, and a Ph.D. from UC Irvine. He conducted his postdoctoral training at Harvard Medical School under the mentorship of Dr. Dennis Selkoe, who is widely considered to be one of the leading Alzheimer's disease researchers in the world.

Dr. Leissring has held faculty positions at Harvard Medical School, The Scripps Research Institute, and Mayo Clinic, and currently runs his laboratory within the Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders at UC Irvine (UCI MIND). His academic achievements include the publication of more than 60 scientific publications in top-tier journals such as Nature, Neuron, and the Proceedings of the National Academy of sciences, and he has been awarded numerous grants from the National Institutes of Health, the Alzheimer's Association, the American Diabetes Association among others.

Dr. Leissring pioneered the development of the first potent and selective inhibitors of insulin-degrading enzyme, which have demonstrated utility for the treatment of diabetes (Maianti et al., Nature 2014) and wound healing (Suire et al., PLoS ONE 2018). Dr. Leissring has received awards from many prestigious organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Diabetes Association, the Ellison Medical Foundation, and the American Federation for Aging Research.

