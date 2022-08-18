WARP Announces Amber Crosby as Head of Client Success

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WARP, a tech-enabled network of crossdocks and carriers specializing in middle-mile solutions, today announced the hiring of Amber Crosby as Head of Client Success.

Crosby joins WARP after more than a decade working in the brokerage division at Schneider National. Her hands-on approach in developing relationships with enterprise customers generated a book of business totalling $35 million in revenue. Throughout her experience in logistics, Crosby was specifically attentive to the individual needs of her customers, relishing the chance to visit shippers in person, and solving firsthand some of the challenges they experienced in their supply chain.

At WARP, Crosby brings not only her formidable experience in logistics sales, but a deep practical knowledge of what it takes to build lasting relationships with customers. “I want to give our customers total confidence. When they give us a shipment, I want them to know they are going to be taken care of,” said Crosby. Her detail-oriented approach to logistics will immediately bolster WARP as it continues to expand their customer relationships across the industry.

Crosby shared some of her delight in joining WARP. “Coming to LA and seeing Daniel and Troy’s passion firsthand and their focus on ‘peace of mind’ for shippers was what made me take the leap to join the team. WARP is approaching client success differently. Leadership sees that client success plays a huge role for customers staying with you, growing with you, and for closing new customers.”

WARP is a modern freight network bringing peace of mind to shippers. With its heterogeneous fleet of 53-footers, box trucks, and sprinter vans, WARP offers customers the right vehicle for every load based on their speed, price, and service preferences. By pairing proprietary tech with a broad network of carriers and cross-docks, WARP automatically optimizes middle-mile routes through a single integrated platform, giving shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. Whether it's a direct store delivery, warehouse-to-warehouse transfer, or linehaul injection into carriers, WARP customers receive real-time tracking and status updates along with dedicated support every step of the way.

