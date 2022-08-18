New FLORASSIST® Probiotic Women’s Health Supports Vaginal, Digestive and Immune Health

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women’s probiotics designed to promote a healthy vaginal pH balance are increasingly popular in today’s supplement marketplace—but most women’s probiotics can lack clinical efficacy when taken orally. To offer women an oral supplement that has indeed been scientifically validated for its benefits to vaginal health, Life Extension has introduced FLORASSIST® Probiotic Women’s Health. This comprehensive supplement for women contains two probiotic strains: a strain that supports healthy vaginal flora and tissue, and another that offers digestive and immune health support.

“When it comes to probiotics promoting women’s vaginal health, many ingredients can fall short in demonstrating they support vaginal flora, pH levels, and vaginal tissue health when taken orally,” said Dr. Cristina Matthewman, a Research Scientist on the Discovery Research Team for Life Extension. “That’s why we endeavored to find probiotic strains clinically studied to support vaginal, immune and digestive health in a convenient and effective oral form. This targeted probiotic formulation provides a comprehensive, overall microbiome support.”

The probiotic strains in FLORASSIST® Probiotic Women’s Health include ROSELL® A, which is shown to support a balanced vaginal microbiome, as well as LAFTI® L10, which helps promote digestive health and comfort as well as a well-rounded immune response. Probiotics play an essential role in women’s health, and the right probiotic stain can help replenish healthy vaginal flora and promote healthy vaginal pH while keeping other bacteria in check. Clinical studies have shown that ROSELL® A and LAFTI® L10 can help support healthy vaginal flora levels and digestive and immune health, respectively.

According to Dr. Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, probiotics help promote beneficial bacteria, which can crowd out the unwanted bacteria in the body. “We share an intricate relationship with the good bacteria in our bodies, which include the trillions of microorganisms that reside on and inside us,” he explained. “It’s the good bacteria that help maintain several aspects of our well-being. Probiotics support the good bacteria, promoting vaginal health, and they also produce metabolites that support gut health and immune response.”

FLORASSIST® Probiotic Women’s Health one-capsule-per-day supplement is the newest addition to Life Extension’s probiotic lineup. Each capsule is gluten-free, vegetarian and non-GMO.

About Life Extension®

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

L. plantarum ROSELLA is L. plantarum P17630 (Proge P17630®), licensed from PROGE FARM®, Italy

