Brandon Hall Group Announces 2022 Human Capital Management Excellence Award Winners

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the organization behind the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management, announced the winners of the 2022 HCM Excellence Awards. Organizations from around the world were honored this year with either Gold, Silver or Bronze awards.

Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward

“It is a pleasure to see more organizations collaborating across functions and getting more sophisticated and accomplished at delivering measurable benefit through ground-breaking HCM practices,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program. “For example, it was inspiring to see how diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are increasingly embedded into people, business strategies, and cultures. We saw more alignment between HCM and business objectives than ever before.”

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored January 31-Feburary 2, 2023 at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

There were more than 100 categories this year with some organizations winning in multiple categories. Organizations receiving 10 or more awards this year include Accenture, Ameriprise Financial, Anglo American, Bank of America, Bayer, BTS, Chrysalis, Cognizant, Colgate-Palmolive, CrossKnowledge, Dell Technologies, Deloitte LLP, EI Design Pvt Ltd, Google, GP Strategies, HCL Technologies Ltd, HP, Infopro Learning, Infosys, Inkling Systems, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., McKinsey & Company, Merck & Co., MetLife, MPS Interactive Systems, NIIT, PepsiCo, Inc., Salesforce, Shell, SiyonaTech AG, SweetRush, Swiss Re, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra Limited, UBS AG, and Upside Learning Solutions.

“Our award winners demonstrated the vision, agility and innovation needed to excel in the unchartered hybrid work environment,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. “We added and revised awards categories to ensure that we not only validate best HCM practices, but also solicit and recognize next practices that set a high bar for everyone.”

In addition to the awards program that has been in existence since 1993, Brandon Hall Group conducts studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

To see the complete list of winners, visit: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/.

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally, delivering nearly 30 years of world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is both practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)