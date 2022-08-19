Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 11 August 2022 to 17 August 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the third tranche of €30 million started on 29 July 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 11 August 2022 to 17 August 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 65 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 11 August 2022 to 17 August 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 11 August 2022



Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.57 33.88 33.38 268 539 MTF CBOE 5 000 33.56 33.88 33.38 167 807 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 12 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 000 34.03 34.20 33.64 272 259 MTF CBOE 5 000 34.06 34.18 33.60 170 299 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 15 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 000 34.17 34.48 34.00 273 397 MTF CBOE 5 000 34.18 34.48 34.00 170 915 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 16 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 977 34.35 34.72 33.96 274 001 MTF CBOE 5 023 34.37 34.68 33.96 172 627 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 17 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 800 33.59 34.50 33.30 261 978 MTF CBOE 5 200 33.58 34.50 33.30 174 639 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - Total 65 000 33.95 34.72 33.30 2 206 461

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 300 shares during the period from 11 August 2022 to 17 August 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 August 2022 to 17 August 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 11 August 2022 400 33.40 33.40 33.40 13 360 12 August 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 15 August 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 16 August 2022 500 34.00 34.00 34.00 17 000 17 August 2022 4 400 33.73 34.40 33.20 148 412 Total 5 300 - - - 178 772









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 11 August 2022 800 33.80 33.90 33.70 27 040 12 August 2022 1 200 33.90 34.10 33.70 40 680 15 August 2022 800 34.40 34.50 34.30 27 520 16 August 2022 1 600 34.48 34.70 34.20 55 168 17 August 2022 400 34.52 34.52 34.52 13 808 Total 4 800 - - - 164 216

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 76 271 shares.

On 17 August 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 202 525 own shares, or 5.43% of the total number of the outstanding shares.





