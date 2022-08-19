Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 11 August 2022 to 17 August 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of €30 million started on 29 July 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 11 August 2022 to 17 August 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 65 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 11 August 2022 to 17 August 2022:

   

Repurchase of shares

 
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
11 August 2022

  		Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.57 33.88 33.38 268 539
MTF CBOE 5 000 33.56 33.88 33.38 167 807
MTF Turquoise - - - - -
MTF Aquis - - - - -
12 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 000 34.03 34.20 33.64 272 259
MTF CBOE 5 000 34.06 34.18 33.60 170 299
MTF Turquoise - - - - -
MTF Aquis - - - - -
15 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 000 34.17 34.48 34.00 273 397
MTF CBOE 5 000 34.18 34.48 34.00 170 915
MTF Turquoise - - - - -
MTF Aquis - - - - -
16 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 977 34.35 34.72 33.96 274 001
  MTF CBOE 5 023 34.37 34.68 33.96 172 627
  MTF Turquoise - - - - -
  MTF Aquis - - - - -
17 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 800 33.59 34.50 33.30 261 978
MTF CBOE 5 200 33.58 34.50 33.30 174 639
MTF Turquoise - - - - -
MTF Aquis - - - - -
 Total   65 000 33.95 34.72 33.30 2 206 461

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 300 shares during the period from 11 August 2022 to 17 August 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 August 2022 to 17 August 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
11 August 2022  400 33.40 33.40 33.40 13 360
12 August 2022  0 0.00 0.00 0.00  0
15 August 2022  0 0.00 0.00 0.00  0
16 August 2022  500 34.00 34.00 34.00 17 000
17 August 2022 4 400 33.73 34.40 33.20 148 412
Total 5 300  - - - 178 772


 

Sale of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
11 August 2022  800 33.80 33.90 33.70 27 040
12 August 2022 1 200 33.90 34.10 33.70 40 680
15 August 2022  800 34.40 34.50 34.30 27 520
16 August 2022 1 600 34.48 34.70 34.20 55 168
17 August 2022  400 34.52 34.52 34.52 13 808
Total 4 800 - - 164 216

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 76 271 shares.

On 17 August 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 202 525 own shares, or 5.43% of the total number of the outstanding shares.


 

