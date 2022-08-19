Aurora Mobile Partners with 55Haitao to Help Further Penetrate Generation Z Market with Accurate User Reach

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with 55Haitao.com (“55Haitao”), a leading Chinese cashback shopping guide focused on helping Chinese consumers save money when buying from overseas online stores. Aurora Mobile provides 55Haitao with its push notification solution JPush to help the platform carry out intelligent, accurate, and timely push messaging about promotions and cashback rewards to users, allowing them to easily access useful information among the mass of promotional information. It will effectively facilitate e-commerce transactions and bring 55Haitao more opportunities to deliver sustainable growth.

Accurate push messaging effectively improves e-commerce marketing efficiency

55Haitao provides extensive, diversified, value-for-money products on its platform, and pushes notifications about time-sensitive discounts, large-amount coupons, cashback rewards and other benefits to users. The shopping guide is very popular among young people, especially Generation Z consumers.

For most Chinese consumers who shop on overseas online stores, accurate push messaging is one of the main criteria when choosing a shopping guide. In particular, Generation Z consumers, who value individuality, prefer "on-demand" recommendations. With the self-defined user tag and alias system and over 10 billion daily push notifications capacity, JPush helps 55Haitao effectively develop and improve user profiles, and refine the requirements of target users leveraging the massive transaction information in its system to push accurate notifications to users and provide them with personalized, high quality overseas shopping experience.

For example, during the recent Summer Shopping Festival of 55Haitao, JPush helped 55Haitao push notifications of rewards information and hot-selling products from more than 7,000 official e-commerce websites such as Amazon, GNC, and Rakuten, with millisecond-level push speed, which benefitted both the platforms and the users.

It is also worth mentioning that JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and WinPhone, and is compatible with Jpush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, HONOR, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. On the back of its infrastructure with a capacity of over 10 billion daily visits, JPush ensures secure and stable push notification services catering to diversified demands for user reach.

Personalized marketing with improved effects helps gain greater mindshare of young people

In addition to improving quality and efficiency of user reach, JPush also provides 55Haitao with diverse push messaging formats including notification bar, large text, large picture, notification drawer, full-screen notification, feed, pop-up and customized formats. This novel and colorful visual experience can meet display needs in different messaging scenarios to facilitate personalized e-commerce marketing. Additionally, it can also help 55Haitao attract the attention of young users, effectively enhancing user engagement and message click-through rates to drive user growth.

In the era of massive information, whoever captures user's mindshare more accurately and more completely will be able to gain the upper hand in marketing to drive business growth. With the accurate, efficient, stable and safe push services of JPush, Aurora Mobile will continue to help 55Haitao carry out integrated messaging and optimize user experience, thereby enhancing the stickiness and engagement of its young user group and improving marketing efficiency at low costs. Going forward, the Company will explore more diversified and personalized, cutting-edge digital marketing technologies and solutions, and work together with 55Haitao to innovate e-commerce marketing.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com