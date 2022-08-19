Dayton, OH Selects GovDeals to Sell 18 Vacant City-Owned Residential Lots

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The city of Dayton, OH has selected GovDeals to offer 18 vacant residential lots for sale to the public. The properties are available for viewing on GovDeals now and bidding will be open from September 1st to September 30th.



These are the first real estate auctions from Dayton, OH, and they plan to offer additional residential properties over the next year. The city has previously used the GovDeals platform to sell other city-owned surplus. Dayton is requiring all potential buyers to pay a refundable bid deposit of $100 before placing bids on any of the available properties.

"The goal for the city is not revenue generation. The goal for us is to get these into responsible owners' hands, and, quite frankly, lessen the burden we have for maintenance," Dayton’s Director of Planning, Neighborhoods, and Development Todd Kinskey told the Dayton Daily News.

By choosing to sell their surplus real estate on GovDeals, the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions, Dayton can offer their real estate properties to more than 4.8 million qualified buyers worldwide, elevating their chances to get more properties sold. In order to bid on any of these properties, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

