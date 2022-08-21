Sophos Again Sweeps CRN Annual Report Card Awards

Voted Industry-Best by Solution Providers Across Five Categories and All 20 Subcategories

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that it has once again swept the CRN®Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards. Sophos is CRN’s most honored award winner for the second consecutive year, reigning as industry-best in five categories – extended detection and response, endpoint security, network security, cloud security, and data security. It also ranks highest across all 20 product innovation, managed and cloud services, support, and partnership subcategories.

“In today’s cyberthreat landscape , it’s no longer a question of if or when an organization will be attacked, but now how many times ,” said Erin Malone, Sophos senior vice president of Americas sales. “Sophos is committed to providing solution providers with advanced technology, actionable threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops , and critical managed security services needed to defeat cyberattackers targeting their customers. Cybercriminals are active 24/7, evasive and persistent, and we work closely with our partners to ensure they are also supplied with our knowledge through resources, extensive training and detection and response services. We’re honored to continue earning this prestigious recognition year after year, and we accept it on behalf of our frontline channel partners.”

Sophos delivers the most comprehensive and integrated portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and managed security services to protect against ransomware and other advanced cyberthreats. Award-winning offerings – including Sophos Managed Detection and Response, Sophos Intercept X with XDR, Sophos Firewall, Sophos Cloud Native Security, and Sophos ZTNA – are easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform. They’re also part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, where they share real-time threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronized protection, detection and response.



CRN ARC Awards recognize best-in-class vendors for boosting IT channel growth through technology innovation and partner strategy. Winners are determined based on the results of an invitation-only survey, conducted by The Channel Company, of more than 3,000 North American solution providers. 82 vendor partners were evaluated.



"It’s our pleasure to honor vendors that consistently deliver top-performing products and services to establish and foster successful channel partner relationships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “In addition to highlighting our winners, CRN’s Annual Report Card Awards provide vendors with actionable feedback and insight into their current standing with partners that can be incorporated into their channel strategies in the future.”



Winners will be featured throughout The Channel Company’s XChange conference, taking place Aug. 21 to Aug. 23 in Denver, Colo. Coverage of the CRN 2022 ARC results can also be viewed online at www.CRN.com/ARC , and in the October 2022 issue of CRN Magazine.



About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, protecting more than 500,000 organizations and millions of consumers in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by threat intelligence, AI and machine learning from SophosLabs and SophosAI, Sophos delivers a broad portfolio of advanced products and services to secure users, networks and endpoints against ransomware, malware, exploits, phishing and the wide range of other cyberattacks. Sophos provides a single integrated cloud-based management console, Sophos Central – the centerpiece of an adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem that features a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity vendors. Sophos sells its products and services through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

