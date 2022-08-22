Papa Johns Unveils Its First-Ever Crustless Innovation With New Papa Bowls

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns Canada continues to deliver on its BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® promise, this time by unveiling a new menu category that features their delicious, fan-favourite toppings in a bowl. Papa Bowls are everything you love about Papa Johns pizza without the crust – crisp vegetables, juicy meats, melty cheeses, and delectable signature sauces – all baked to piping hot perfection.



The new Papa Bowls are a perfect addition to any Papa Johns order and are available in three flavours: Italian Meats Trio, Chicken Alfredo, and Garden Veggie. Consumers can also build their own using their favorite Papa Johns ingredients.

“We are very excited to bring Papa Bowls to Canada as a new menu category and as a new way consumers can experience our premium ingredients,” said Scott Rodriguez, Papa Johns Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation. “Our signature crust continues to be a beloved favourite, but we know that sometimes customers crave something different. We want them to know we are committed to delivering on all of those cravings through our menu.”

Consumers can create their own Papa Bowl or choose from three thoughtfully crafted varieties, each featuring quality ingredients:

Italian Meats Trio features signature pizza and alfredo sauces, layered with Papa Johns signature pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with three melty kinds of cheese and sprinkled with Italian seasoning.

features signature pizza and alfredo sauces, layered with Papa Johns signature pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with three melty kinds of cheese and sprinkled with Italian seasoning. Chicken Alfredo features creamy alfredo and garlic parmesan sauces and juicy grilled chicken, complete with mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes, then topped with a melty three cheese blend and Italian seasoning.

features creamy alfredo and garlic parmesan sauces and juicy grilled chicken, complete with mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes, then topped with a melty three cheese blend and Italian seasoning. Garden Veggie includes mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and banana peppers baked in a bowl with Papa Johns signature pizza sauce and garlic parmesan, covered in three melty kinds of cheese, and topped with Italian seasoning.



Papa Bowls are available country-wide starting Monday, August 22. All signature varieties, including create-your-own, are priced at $12.99.

Papa Johns continues to make strides in menu innovation, with Papa Bowls being the third product release this year following other craveable favorites – Epic Pepperoni-Stuffed Crust Pizza, an extension of the brand’s original Epic Stuffed Crust launch in December 2020, and NY Style pizza.

For more information, visit www.papajohns.ca.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never-frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day, and meat-free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky., and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 49 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.ca or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

Media:

Halle Martin

Communications Manager, Brand PR & Campaigns

Papa John’s International

halle_martin@papajohns.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4cc386f-bedb-4b37-a783-2b771659304d