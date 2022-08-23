NEW SHARES IN MARTELA PLC ENTERED INTO THE TRADE REGISTER

English Finnish

The 11,574 new A-shares subscribed in the share issue directed to the to the new member of the Group Management Team of the company were entered into the Trade Register today 23 August 2022.

The new shares will produce a right to dividends and other shareholder rights after the entry of the new shares into the Trade Register.

The number of the company’s shares will increase by 11,574 shares to 4,519,614 shares. The share subscription price EUR 33,333.12 will be credited to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

After the Trade Register entry of the new shares, the number of company’s shares is

A-shares 3,914,814 shares,

K-shares 604,800 shares,

All shares, total 4,519,614 shares.

The shares entered into the Trade Register will be applied for public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd main list on 24 August 2022.

Martela Corporation

Kalle Lehtonen, CFO

For more information, please contact Kalle Lehtonen, CFO, tel. +358 400 539 968

