TopLine Financial Credit Union Receives Two Twin Cities 2022 “Best of Business” Reader’s Choice Awards

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local member-owned financial services cooperative TopLine Financial Credit Union has been named Twin Cities Business 2022 Best of Business Reader’s Choice Poll winner in two categories: Credit Union and Mortgage Lender.



The Twin Cities Business yearly survey asks their readership, “Which companies exemplify true excellence in their respective industries and would they confidently refer to a family member, friend or colleague?” and published results in its August/September issue and online.

The communities the credit union serves have recognized TopLine as one of the most appreciated and trustworthy companies in Minnesota by being named the best credit union and mortgage lender in the state. Several qualities that make TopLine stand out include the credit union’s dedication to the mission of “People Helping People” by providing affordable and competitive financial services, commitment of their employees to help consumers achieve their financial goals, positively making a local and global impact through community outreach activities via their non-profit foundation, and helping consumers with homeownership.

“We feel very privileged to be chosen as the winner in two categories in Twin Cities Business “Best of Business” survey,” says Tom Smith, President and CEO of TopLine Financial Credit Union. “This outstanding recognition is only possible because of our TopLine family of employees’ genuine commitment and compassion in helping our members and communities achieve their financial goals. We are truly grateful for the support from our members and communities who selected us, and would also like to extend our congratulations to all the other organizations honored this year.”

Twin Cities Business is Minnesota’s leading provider of business news, insight, and analysis through daily online news stories, e-newsletters, a monthly print magazine and live events. Along with their readers, they get to know the personalities of our region’s most influential leaders, exploring the “how” behind their success, strategies, and solutions. They discuss today’s most pressing issues, examine trends and outlooks, and provide the context, perspective, and information leaders have come to depend on.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $680 million and serves nearly 46,500 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872

