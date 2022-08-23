Busy Big Screen Entertainment Group Completes String of New Projects

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic production company Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is poised to make its first move into publishing.



Writer Sarah Starling has now completed her initial manuscript for “The Twelve Dancing Princesses,” the opening book in a new children’s franchise.

The entertaining and educational adaptation of a dozen princess fairytales from The Brothers Grimm is among a series of projects recently completed by the Los Angeles-based public company. “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” will also include merchandise and educational materials.

On the television side, pilot episode scripts are finished for three series BSEG has in development – “Dead End Dating,” “Earth Angels” and “Black Magic.”

Meanwhile filming will start soon on “Hollywood Legends” and “Storytime,” two original shows for Big Screen’s thriving streaming channel, Big Stream Entertainment.

The company also has films, merchandising and further book projects in the advanced stages of development.

In internal news, Big Screen will be taking over the operations of its Big Screen Michigan division.

Chief Executive Kimberley Kates said: “These are really productive times at Big Screen thanks to an excellent and industrious team steering the company to an exciting future.”

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

