Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Record Second Quarter Sales

| Source: Innovative Food Holdings Innovative Food Holdings

Bonita Springs, Florida, UNITED STATES

•  Total revenue up 47% year-over-year to a second quarter record of $20.5 million
•  Specialty foodservice revenue increased 66% year-over-year to a second quarter record

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a leading end-to-end DTC eCommerce platform and direct-to-chef online platform that provides high-quality, unique specialty foods through eCommerce offerings and multichannel partnerships, reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.  

“The strong growth we are experiencing in specialty foodservice revenue is encouraging and helped IVFH produce record second quarter revenue. Positive momentum remains robust across our foodservice operations, including igourmet’s B2B business, as a result of continued re-opening activities and our ability to grow market share by providing unique specialty foods and excellent customer service to our customers. I am proud of our team’s hard work as we continue to successfully navigate unprecedented logistics, supply chain, and inflationary challenges. Second quarter and year-to-date sales also reflect the strength of our platforms as record foodservice revenue successfully offset normalizing eCommerce trends and industry wide changes impacting the effectiveness of digital marketing,” stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

“Overall, eCommerce trends remain significantly above pre-pandemic levels and we continue to improve our overall cost structure with a focus on driving long-term profitable growth within our eCommerce businesses. Second quarter profitability was impacted by several nonrecurring, one-time items affecting both our cost of goods sold and our SG&A expenses, including inventory adjustments and fees associated with our recent refinancing. Additionally, we implemented several actions towards the end of the second quarter and in the third quarter aimed at improving our marketing cost structure. This includes realigning our marketing strategies to improve our customer acquisition costs, while also doubling down on efforts to improve customer retention, and drive recurring and subscription revenues within our eCommerce business,” continued Mr. Klepfish.

“We believe our specialty foodservice assets are well positioned for revenue growth throughout 2022 and beyond, while we also navigate the rapidly changing digital marketing environment by continuing to focus on the customer experience within our eCommerce platform. We also continue to pursue an expanding number of organic, non-organic, and partnership opportunities, as well as additional B2B opportunities. We believe we are well positioned to leverage our specialty food direct-to-consumer eCommerce platform, which includes leading back-end logistics, fulfillment, and procurement capabilities, as well as our front-end digital infrastructure. Looking at the second half of 2022, I am excited by the direction we are headed as we focus on growing our business profitably,” concluded Mr. Klepfish.

Financial Results

Revenues in the 2022 second quarter increased 47% to a second quarter record of $20.5 million, compared to $14.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Second-quarter revenue benefited from a 66% increase in specialty foodservice revenue, which was partially driven by the nationwide opening of restaurants and other foodservice establishments previously affected by COVID-19, as well as strong increases in travel related foodservice. In addition, the Company’s unique supply chain capabilities continue to provide reliable, consistently high-quality specialty foodservice solutions for its customers. eCommerce revenue was $3.2 million, compared to $3.3 million for the same period last year primarily due to a decrease in COVID-19 driven demand in 2022 compared to 2021, and a more challenging digital marketing environment. For the first half of fiscal 2022, total revenue increased 38% to $36.2 million, compared to $26.2 million last year.

The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021 (unaudited):

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2022
 % of Net
Sales
 June 30,
2021
 % of Net
Sales
 %
Change
Specialty Foodservice $16,901,000 82% $10,161,000 73% 66%
eCommerce  3,185,000 16%  3,285,000 23% -3%
National Brand Management  252,000 1%  265,000 2% -5%
Logistics Services  185,000 1% $263,000 2% -30%
Total IVFH $20,523,000 100% $13,974,000 100% 47%


  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2022
 % of Net
Sales
 June 30,
2021
 % of Net
Sales
 %
Change
Specialty Foodservice $28,442,000 79% $16,989,000 65% 67%
eCommerce  6,797,000 19%  8,265,000 32% -18%
National Brand Management  536,000 1%  491,000 2% 9%
Logistics Services  391,000 1%  411,000 1% -5%
Total IVFH $36,166,000 100% $26,156,000 100% 38%

For the 2022 second quarter, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $5.5 million, or 27% of revenue, compared to $4.7 million, or 33% of revenue for the same period last year. The $0.9 million increase in SG&A dollars was primarily due to higher advertising and marketing costs driven by an increasingly challenging digital marketing environment, including expanded privacy rules that significantly reduce data sharing and an increase in foodservice payroll to support higher sales, mostly offset by reductions in eCommerce related payroll. For the 2022 first six months, SG&A expenses were $10.7 million, or 30% of revenue, compared to $9.5 million, or 36% of revenue for the same period last year.

The Company recorded a GAAP net loss for the 2022 second quarter of $(1.2 million), or $(0.03) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(0.9 million), or $(0.03) per share, in the prior year’s second quarter. For the first six months of 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $(2.5 million), or $(0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $(2.8 million), or $(0.08) per share, for the first six months of 2021.

Cash used in operating activities for the 2022 second quarter was $384,000 an improvement of $996,000 compared to cash used in operating activities of $1.4 million for the same quarter a year ago. Furthermore, IVFH is on track to close its previously announced USDA loan guarantee. These USDA approvals will extend the Company’s current term loan to 30 years and will provide approximately $4.5 million of additional non-dilutive capital to the Company. According to the terms of the loan, uses include, but are not limited to, supporting the Company’s expansion strategies, and investments to support and enhance the Company’s specialty food, direct-to-consumer, and direct-to-chef platforms.

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP metric (see table below), for the 2022 second quarter was a loss of $(0.4 million), or $(0.009) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(0.8 million), or $(0.022) per share, for the same period last year. For the six months of 2022, adjusted net income was a loss of $(1.8 million), or $(0.038) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(2.3 million), or $(0.063) per share, for the same period last year.

Cash EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2022 second quarter improved by over $0.4 million to $(0.1 million), compared to Cash EBITDA loss of $(0.6 million) in the prior year’s second quarter. For the 2022 first six months, Cash EBITDA was a loss of $(1.3 million), compared to an EBITDA loss of $(1.8 million) for the same period a year ago.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
IVFH’s leading end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform and direct-to-chef platform connect the world’s best artisan food makers with top chefs and epicurean consumers nationwide. Our unique ability to reach both specialty foodservice B2B customers and consumers positions IVFH as a compelling resource for artisanal food producers, CPG brands, chefs, and consumers. IVFH’s owned online retailer brands on its leading DTC e-commerce platform include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis, international crisis, environmental and economic issues and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

 
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
  June 30,  December 31, 
  2022  2021 
  (unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $2,360,473  $6,122,671 
Accounts receivable, net  5,027,892   3,256,764 
Inventory  3,041,782   3,109,984 
Other current assets  340,702   314,107 
Total current assets  10,770,849   12,803,526 
         
Property and equipment, net  8,090,295   8,186,227 
Investments  286,725   286,725 
Right of use assets, operating leases, net  184,003   232,381 
Right of use assets, finance leases, net  640,931   669,039 
Other amortizable intangible assets, net  51,656   72,218 
Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets  1,532,822   1,532,822 
Total assets $21,557,281  $23,782,938 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $6,285,703  $5,702,905 
Accrued interest, current portion  43,535   29,349 
Deferred revenue  1,222,247   1,631,406 
Line of Credit  2,014,333   2,000,000 
Notes payable - current portion, net of discount  5,617,323   412,961 
Lease liability - operating leases, current  64,665   74,088 
Lease liability - finance leases, current  185,715   159,823 
Contingent liability - current portion  187,000   187,000 
Total current liabilities  15,620,521   10,197,532 
         
Lease liability - operating leases, non-current  119,338   158,293 
Lease liability - finance leases, non-current  430,672   499,240 
Contingent liability - long-term  108,600   108,600 
Note payable - long term portion, net  4,720   5,409,172 
Total liabilities  16,283,851   16,372,837 
         
Commitments & Contingencies (see note 17)        
Stockholders' equity        
Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 50,014,147 and 48,879,331 shares issued, and 47,176,567 and 46,041,751 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively  4,997   4,885 
Additional paid-in capital  41,980,090   41,662,710 
Treasury stock: 2,623,171 and 2,623,171 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.  (1,141,370)  (1,141,370)
Accumulated deficit  (35,570,287)  (33,116,124)
 Total stockholders' equity  5,273,430   7,410,101 
         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $21,557,281  $23,782,938 


 
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
 
  For the Three  For the Six 
  Months Ended  Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
                 
Revenue $20,523,156  $13,974,564  $36,166,267  $26,155,463 
Cost of goods sold  16,074,259   10,165,144   27,991,438   19,044,058 
Gross margin  4,448,897   3,809,420   8,174,829   7,111,405 
                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  5,522,049   4,663,302   10,694,475   9,514,130 
Total operating expenses  5,522,049   4,663,302   10,694,475   9,514,130 
                 
Operating loss  (1,073,152)  (853,882)  (2,519,646)  (2,402,725)
                 
Other income (expense:)                
Impairment of investment  -   -   -   (209,850)
Gain on interest rate swap  -   -   294,000   - 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (40,556)  -   (40,556)  - 
Other leasing income  2,294   1,900   7,384   7,040 
Interest expense, net  (112,372)  (85,542)  (195,345)  (175,860)
Total other income (expense)  (150,634)  (83,642)  65,483   (378,670)
                 
Net loss before taxes  (1,223,786)  (937,524)  (2,454,163)  (2,781,395)
                 
Provision for income taxes  -   -   -   - 
                 
Net loss $(1,223,786) $(937,524) $(2,454,163) $(2,781,395)
                 
Net loss per share - basic $(0.03) $(0.03) $(0.05) $(0.08)
                 
Net loss per share - diluted $(0.03) $(0.03) $(0.05) $(0.08)
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  46,855,525   35,872,143   46,557,498   35,729,807 
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  46,855,525   35,872,143   46,557,498   35,729,807 


 
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
 
  For the Six  For the Six 
  Months Ended  Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2022  2021 
         
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(2,454,163) $(2,781,395)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Impairment of investment  -   209,850 
Depreciation and amortization  279,735   271,973 
Amortization of right-of-use asset  35,162   49,700 
Amortization of prepaid loan fees  20,582   6,211 
Stock based compensation  367,492   315,380 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  40,556   - 
Provision for doubtful accounts  8,056   27,987 
         
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net  (1,779,184)  (571,480)
Inventory and other current assets, net  41,607   625,481 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  627,395   (1,035,849)
Deferred revenue  (409,159)  (1,937,141)
Contingent liabilities  -   (8,000)
Operating lease liability  (35,162)  (49,700)
Net cash used in provided by operating activities  (3,257,083)  (4,876,983)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Acquisition of property and equipment  (92,633)  (12,686)
Net cash used in investing activities  (92,633)  (12,686)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Payment of offering costs for stock previously issued  (50,000)  - 
Proceeds from Payroll Protection Plan Loan  -   1,748,414 
Principal payments on debt  (167,001)  (208,719)
Principal payments financing leases  (85,176)  (70,682)
Cost of debt financing  (110,305)  - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (412,482)  1,469,013 
         
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (3,762,198)  (3,420,656)
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  6,122,671   5,060,015 
         
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $2,360,473  $1,639,359 
         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
Cash paid during the period for:        
Interest $128,798  $162,636 
Taxes $-  $- 
         
Non-cash investing and financing activities:        
Increase (decrease) in right of use assets & liabilities – operating leases $(13,216) $88,359 
Increase in right of use assets & liabilities – finance leases $42,500  $- 
Debt to Fifth Third Bank paid directly by MapleMark Bank $7,695,866  $- 


 
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures
Adjusted Net Loss, Adjusted Net Loss Per Share and Adjusted Cash EBITDA Calculations
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
(unaudited)		 Six Months Ended
(unaudited)
 June 30,
2022		 June 30,
2021		 June 30,
2022		 June 30,
2021
Adjusted Net Loss and EPS (1)       
Revenue$20,523,156  $13,974,564  $36,166,267  $26,155,463 
Net loss (1,223,786)  (937,524)  (2,454,163)  (2,781,395)
Amortization of intangible assets (2) 10,331   2,870   20,562   5,740 
One-time charges (3) 592,518
   -   592,518
   209,850 
One-time gain -   -   (294,000)  - 
Stock related expenses (4) 214,764   157,589   367,490   315,380 
Adjusted Net Loss
$(406,173) $(777,065) $(1,767,593) $(2,250,425)
                
Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted (5) 46,855,525   35,872,143   46,557,498   35,729,807 
                
Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS$(0.009) $(0.022) $(0.038) $(0.063)
        
 Three Months Ended
(unaudited)		 Six Months Ended
(unaudited)
 June 30,
2022		 June 30,
2021		 June 30,
2022		 June 30,
2021
Cash EBITDA (1)       
Net loss$(1,223,786) $(937,524) $(2,454,163) $(2,781,395)
Interest expense, taxes & other income 150,634   83,642   228,517   168,820 
Depreciation & amortization 141,374   136,149   279,735   271,973 
One-time charges (3) 592,518
   -   592,518
   209,850 
One-time gain  -   -   (294,000)  - 
Stock related expenses (4) 214,764   157,589   367,490   315,380 
Cash EBITDA$(124,496) $(560,144) $(1,279,903) $(1,815,372)

 

(1)Adjusted Net Income and Cash EBITDA are each a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results.
(2)Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired
(3)Charges that are non-recurring or one-time items include: inventory adjustment expenses of $316,666, $86,866 in digital marketing fees associated with a settlement of digital marketing fees to a service provider, and $188,986 in expenses associated with the MapleMark loan transaction.
(4)Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses
(5)Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count

 

Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Ronit WallersteinAndrew M. Berger
Investor RelationsManaging Director
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(239) 449-3249(216) 464-6400
rwallerstein@IVFH.comandrew@smberger.com

 