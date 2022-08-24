English Danish





















Company Announcement No 39/2022



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa, Denmark







Tel +45 70 10 78 79

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk







24 August 2022

Dear Sirs

Financial calendar

In 2022 and 2023 the Group’s preliminary announcement of financial statements will be released as follows:

- Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2022

2 November 2022

- Announcement of the 2022 Financial Statements

1 March 2023

- Interim Report – Q1 2023

3 May 2023

- Interim Report – First Half 2023

23 August 2023

- Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2023

1 November 2023

The preliminary announcements of financial statements are expected to be released at 8.30am on the dates listed above. The preliminary announcements of financial statements will be available at sydbank.dk and sydbank.com immediately following their release.

Annual General Meeting 23 March 2023

Business to be transacted at the Bank’s AGM must have been received by the Bank in writing no later than on 8 February 2023.

Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S

