Company Announcement No 39/2022
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark
Tel +45 70 10 78 79
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|24 August 2022
Dear Sirs
Financial calendar
In 2022 and 2023 the Group’s preliminary announcement of financial statements will be released as follows:
- Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2022
2 November 2022
- Announcement of the 2022 Financial Statements
1 March 2023
- Interim Report – Q1 2023
3 May 2023
- Interim Report – First Half 2023
23 August 2023
- Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2023
1 November 2023
The preliminary announcements of financial statements are expected to be released at 8.30am on the dates listed above. The preliminary announcements of financial statements will be available at sydbank.dk and sydbank.com immediately following their release.
Annual General Meeting 23 March 2023
Business to be transacted at the Bank’s AGM must have been received by the Bank in writing no later than on 8 February 2023.
Yours sincerely
Sydbank A/S
Attachment