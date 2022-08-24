New Science Technology Accelerates Patient Recruitment and Enrollment

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE) today announced new patient relationship management and contact center technology to improve patient engagement, leading to faster patient recruitment and greater enrollment conversion rates.



Science 37’s new patient relationship management platform enables significant efficiency in media planning, placement, reporting and patient communications to yield faster, more qualified patient recruitment for clinical trials. The platform also is able to curate content which can be utilized to improve engagement amongst Science 37’s existing patient community.

After expressing interest in a study, Science 37’s new contact center technology enables near, real-time dialog, across a variety of communications channels, between a qualified patient and a remote study coordinator to ensure that qualified patients who would like to participate have every opportunity to enroll.

“Our new investments in patient relationship management and contact center technology enables us to significantly improve the speed and cost to recruit patients, in addition to our conversion rates from contact to consent,” said Darcy Forman, Chief Delivery Officer, Science 37. “Ultimately, we’re delivering on our mission to provide universal access to anyone, anywhere.”

Enrolling patients in clinical research is the primary driver for clinical trial delays which represent a staggering 80% of all trials1. This is hardly surprising, given that far fewer than 8% of patients have the opportunity to participate in clinical trials2 under the traditional site-based model that poses fundamental access challenges through its intrinsic creation of geographic boundaries.

“While study sponsors often deploy multi-channel approaches to drive patients from outside an investigator’s practice into brick-and-mortar sites, traditional sites have a poor track record in enrolling these referrals into the study because the site’s lack the focus and processes to be successful,” continued Ms. Forman. “The Science 37 enrollment model is fully designed with the mindset that no patient should be left behind.”

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 l Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full-stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 21x faster enrollment, 28% better retention, and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation, and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

Sources

1 Science 37, Brand Benchmark Survey 2022.

2 Unger, J.M., Vaidya, R., Hershman, D.L., Miniasian, L.M., Fleury, M.: “Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of the Magnitude of Structural, Clinical, Physician and Patient Barriers to Cancer Clinical Trial Participation”; Journal of the National Cancer Institute, Vol. 111, Issue 3, March 2019 .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Science 37, its sales pipeline and the markets in which it operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to maintain the listing of Science 37’s securities on Nasdaq, (ii) volatility in the price of Science 37’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Science 37 operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Science 37’s business and changes in its capital structure, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the risk that Science 37 may never achieve or sustain profitability, (v) the risk that Science 37 will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, and (vi) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 22, 2022 and in our other documents filed by Science 37 from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Science 37 assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Science 37 does not give any assurance that Science 37 will achieve its expectations.

