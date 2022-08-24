Outbrain to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (Nasdaq: OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced today that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Evercore ISI TMT Conference

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

New York, New York

Citi Global Technology Conference

Thursday, September 8, 2022

New York, New York

Jefferies Israel Tech Trek

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Tel Aviv, Israel



Management will host one-on-one investor meetings at each conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please contact your representative at Evercore, Citi, or Jefferies.

About Outbrain

Outbrain (Nasdaq: OB) is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 17 cities worldwide.

Media Contact

press@outbrain.com

Investor Relations Contact

IR@outbrain.com

(332) 205-8999