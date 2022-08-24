Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 2,197.9 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global hemophilia gene therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 330.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 43.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaboration for carrying out research and development activities for developing treatment for hemophilia treatment. For instance, in July 2019, Bayer, a Pharmaceutics company in collaboration with Ultragenix pharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and healthcare company, carried out study carried out study on safety and effectiveness of BAY 2599023 (DTX201), a drug therapy that delivers the human factor VIII gene into the human body by use of a viral vector to treat the disease. Bayer’s investigational gene therapy BAY 2599023 safely and effectively increased the levels of clotting factor VIII (FVIII) and prevented or lessened bleeding in the first two people with severe hemophilia A treated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, preliminary data show. BAY 2599023 — initially by Dimension Therapeutics as DTX201— is being developed by Bayer in collaboration with Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals. The potential gene therapy aims to promote a sustained production of FVIII and overcome its deficit in hemophilia A patients, reducing or eliminating the need for prophylatic, or preventive, FVIII replacement therapy and the occurrence of bleeding events.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2480

Key Market Takeaways:

The global hemophilia gene therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 43.6% during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of hemophilia worldwide. For instance, in 2018, the World Federation of Hemophilia Annual Global Survey found that the number of people with HEMA (hemophilia) is 210,454 globally. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in December 2019, China reports the third highest global number of hemophilia patients. The very high prevalence of hemophilia is 8.7 reported by the U.K. and is a phenomenon that had been observed in countries where the small population magnifies the prevalence estimates in 2021.

Among hemophilia type, hemophilia A segment is expected to hold dominant position in the market due to high prevalence rate amongst population worldwide. For instance, in January 2022, according to the data published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, there are two main types of inherited hemophilia: Type A, the most common type, is caused by a deficiency of factor VIII, one of the proteins that helps blood to form clots. This type is known as classic hemophilia. Approximately 30% of females with heterozygous pathogenic variants in the F8 gene (carriers) will have mild HEMA, with factor VIII activity below 40% but not below 5%. The prevalence of hemophilia A varies with the reporting country, with a range of 5.4-14.5 cases per 100,000 males in 2021. In the U.S., the prevalence of hemophilia A is 20.6 cases per 100,000 males. In 2019, the number of people in the U.S. with hemophilia was estimated to be about 20,000.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global hemophilia gene therapy market include BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Pfizer, Inc., UniQure NV, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Shire PLC, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., and Freeline Therapeutics

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2480

Market Segmentation:

Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market, By Hemophilia Type: Hemophilia A Hemophilia B

Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market, by Therapy Type (Immunoglobulin Therapy, Antibiotics Therapy, Stem Cell and Gene Therapy, and Others), by Test Type (Blood Test and Prenatal Testing), by Disease Type (Antibody Deficiency, Cellular Immunodeficiency, Innate Immune Disorders, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

Biologics Market, by Drug Class (Monoclonal Antibody, Vaccine, Recombinant Insulin, Human Growth Hormone, Blood Factor, Fusion Protein, Erythropoietin, Recombinant Enzyme, Interferon, Colony-stimulating Factor, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Oligonucleotides and Others (Peptide, Botulinum Toxin, and Others)), by Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Autoimmune/Immunologic Diseases, Ophthalmic Diseases, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBDs), Respiratory Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs), Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Infectious Diseases, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027

Cell And Gene Therapy Market, by Therapy Type (Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy), by Indication (Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Neurological Disorders), by Scale of Operation (In-house and Outsourced), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter