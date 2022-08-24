Aggreko Successfully Completes Remote Power Project for Labyrinth Resources Mining Exploration

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , the world’s leading provider of mobile and modular power solutions, today announces it has successfully deployed a remote power project using its virtual pipeline power approach. The solution enabled Labyrinth Resources Limited to complete a challenging mining exploration project while reducing CO2 emissions and fuel costs.



Labyrinth Resources needed remote power for a 5-month gold mining exploration project. The site is in a harsh, remote location on the Quebec–Ontario border, where no grid power is available. Temperatures in the region fall as low as -30°C. In addition to extremely low temperatures, the high cost of diesel fuel was also a concern. Labyrinth Resources needed a portable power solution that would operate in the site’s harsh environment using a better fuel source.

Aggreko assessed the need and conditions and recommended a virtual pipeline power system to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG). The company set up a CNG power plant by installing two 300 kW natural gas generators and a 60 kW diesel generator to deal with peak loads. The virtual pipeline approach facilitated smoother delivery of CNG by way of 48-foot containers trucked to the mine site.

During its 5-month operation, the Aggreko virtual pipeline power solution reduced CO2 emissions by approximately 75 tons versus diesel generators, reduced NOx emissions by 10 tons, and saved over $300,000 in fuel costs. This allowed the customer to put more resources into the mining exploration itself, with a significant reduction in emissions to meet local regulations and avoid fines.

“We appreciate the support of the Aggreko team,” said Matt Nixon, Chief Executive Officer at Labyrinth Resources Limited. “The selection of a lower-emission fuel source for our power requirements aligns with Labyrinth Resources ESG policies and reinforces that sustainable solutions for our operations are decision drivers, as opposed to afterthoughts.”

“At Aggreko, we have deep experience in powering remote locations and providing clean CNG power,” said Geoff Bland, Product Manager for Power Generation and Energy Storage at Aggreko. “Our equipment and engineers were fully capable of dealing with harsh conditions and reducing emissions.”

“The mining industry is undergoing an energy transition as it moves towards integrating renewable and alternative fuel solutions,” said Steve Stafford, Sales Leader for Manufacturing and Mining at Aggreko North America. “The Aggreko virtual pipeline power solution allowed the customer to get the job done faster, more cost-effectively, and with a significant reduction in emissions.”

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. Operating in a rapidly changing energy market, our priority is to support our customers through the energy transition by providing cost-effective and flexible answers to the simple or complex challenges our customers face.

Founded in Scotland in 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer, employing more than 6,000 people. Headquartered in Glasgow, we’ve remained true to our roots, and have operations in over 204 locations, ready to deliver energy solutions to every corner of the globe.

Aggreko creates bespoke solutions to provide all electricity, heating and cooling needs using the latest fuels and storage solutions. This is powered by our trademark passion, unrivaled international experience and local knowledge.

We recognize our position as partners in the energy transition and are constantly evolving our products to provide better solutions no matter the sector. We’re committed to achieving Net Zero across our operations by 2030 and across all our services by 2050, embedding the future of energy into everything we do.

For more information, please visit our local website at: www.aggreko.com .

About Labyrinth Resources Limited

Labyrinth Resources Limited is an Australia-based resource company with projects in Western Australia and Canada. The Company's principal activity is to conduct exploration and mining activities on mineral deposits with high grade gold projects in Western Australia. The Company is focused on Labyrinth and Denain gold projects that are located approximately 230 kilometers (km) apart along highway 117 and situated in a mining jurisdiction hosted by the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Denain Project is located 60km east of the town of Val d’Or and comprises 13 claims across a tenure area of 360ha at the eastern abutment of the renowned Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault, which also hosts the Canadian gold mine in Canadian Malarctic. The high-grade Labyrinth Gold Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The mineralization at Labyrinth Gold Project is hosted within east-west trending quartz veins that can be traced for at least 1.4km along strike and run parallel with the trend lithology.

