Brandon Hall Group to Launch Study on Transforming L&D

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on August 30 to determine and understand the impact personalized learning has on individual and organizational outcomes.

“If we cannot provide learners with the critical ‘what’s in it for me’ connection to learning, we cannot expect them to engage with and retain learning at the levels required to effectively upskill and reskill the workforce,” said David Wentworth, Principal Learning Analyst with Brandon Hall Group.

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative, Building Personalized Learning Across the Organization, focuses on:

The impacts of personalization

What goes into personalization

Technology’s role

Personalization challenges

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/HTBD85F. Participants will receive summary results of the survey six to eight weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s eBook, Personalization for Performance.

“Too often there is little to no discernable connection between learning programs and the outcomes the business is after, and even less connection to learners’ needs, strengths, and interests,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “By providing these connections, companies can create stronger learner connections and do a better job of moving the needle on behaviors, performance, and outcomes.”

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews to create an understanding of the strategies and approaches L&D teams must adopt to ensure the personalization of learning at scale. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations improve the way they develop their workforce.

“At a time when almost every technology interaction people have is personalized – including smartphones, media, and the internet in general – organizations need to provide learning experiences that match how people learn in the real world,” Wentworth said.

