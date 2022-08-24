AK Networks to Exclusively Offer Splashtop’s Secure Remote Access and Support Solutions in Brazil

Cupertino, CA and Sao Paulo, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in secure remote access and support solutions and AK Networks, an IT services and consulting company, today announced a partnership that introduces Splashtop’s entire product line to AK Networks’ customers throughout Brazil, extending Splashtop’s global footprint.

Remote and hybrid work is here to stay. According to The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work – Services and Solutions report, Brazilian enterprises have begun offering their employees flexible work options in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with few companies expecting a total return to the office.

Organizations of all sizes need to enable their employees to work from anywhere. Splashtop gives users secure remote access to any device, anywhere – solving all the remote user needs of businesses and IT. Remote and hybrid workers can access their desktops from anywhere and IT can remotely support any managed or personal device.

Additionally, Splashtop provides remote access to Internet of Things (IoT) devices, so remote technicians can quickly diagnosis and fix malfunctioning devices, as well as the central computer that is controlling them. Features such as Splashtop AR, an augmented reality (AR) remote support tool, enables offsite technicians to easily see, troubleshoot and quickly resolve onsite technology issues through mobile camera sharing and interactive AR annotations.

“When technology stops working, it needs to be fixed fast -- whether it’s an employee’s PC, a point-of-sale device, kiosk, etc. If it has a screen or operating system, Splashtop gives remote technicians a simple, secure and effective way to minimize downtime and ensure technology works consistently,” said Grant Murphy, VP of Americas Sales for Splashtop. “AK Networks is a fantastic partner, and we are pleased that they will be offering our secure remote access and support tools to their customers throughout Brazil.”

“Splashtop provides the most secure and highest performance remote access solutions, which are the two important features and requirements for our customers,” said Sergio Fabossi, Director, AK Networks. “We are happy to offer their products exclusively to our customers who are looking for remote access solutions.”

Visit AK Networks to learn more about how to purchase Splashtop’s solutions in Brazil.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in secure remote access and support. Its solutions for flexible work, learning and IT support deliver an experience that is as fast, simple and secure as being in front of an on-site machine. Splashtop delivers high performance with 4k quality at 60fps; advanced security features and compliance; one application for access and support for all devices and operating systems; and instant global support with direct access to an expert. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

About AK Networks

AK Networks is a national, dynamic company with extensive experience in high complexity IT infrastructure projects in national and international corporations. Founded in 2006, AK Networks focuses on bringing innovative solutions through partnerships with start-ups from several countries, focusing on IT security, infrastructure, cloud and networking. AK has developed several successful cases with these solutions in clients such as Bradesco, C&A, XP Investimentos, PagSeguro, Ascenty, UOL, Equinix, among others.