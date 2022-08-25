Ultimus Welcomes Senior Fund Executive Shannon Thibeaux-Burgess

CINCINNATI, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration and investor solutions, is pleased to welcome Shannon Thibeaux-Burgess as Senior Vice President - Relationship Management to the firm.



Thibeaux-Burgess brings more than 25 years of financial industry experience to the firm, most recently at J.P. Morgan Chase and State Street Bank. She possesses a well-rounded area of focus including, but not limited to: servicing mutual funds, executive management, ETFs, and ’40 Act regulatory administration services. In her role at Ultimus she will be responsible for developing and maintaining client relationships by working closely with clients and the Ultimus service teams to ensure high client satisfaction levels. She will also be dedicated to offering asset management clients the breadth of customized services and assisting them with product expansion as needed.

As Ultimus’ registered client base continues to grow, Thibeaux-Burgess’ broad experience with registered products, including mutual funds, ETFs and retail alternatives, adds an important element of credibility as she works with clients helping to expand product line-ups for investors. Plus, her decades of experience and strong background in ‘40 Act funds substantiate her as a strategic addition to support Ultimus’ growing series trust business.

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman relates that Thibeaux-Burgess’ addition to the relationship management team reflects the firm’s commitment to attracting and retaining experienced industry leadership. “As Ultimus expands our resources to facilitate our growth with institutional clients, we continue to invest in top-notch leadership who exemplify integrity and dedication,” he said. “Shannon is an accomplished professional and we are extremely proud to welcome her to the Ultimus team.”

Thibeaux-Burgess most recently served as Head of Regulatory Services at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. in Boston, Massachusetts. Prior to that, she served as Chief Administrative Officer on the Fund Administration Legal team at State Street Bank and Trust Company. Much of her experience lies in regulatory services and board governance, which involves regular interaction with clients and trustees, and a strong working knowledge of the rules that govern ’40 Act registered products.

In addition to years of admirable dedication to expanding her career in the finance industry, Thibeaux-Burgess has a strong humanitarian presence in her community. Involved in programs such as the “Goodwill, Put your Clothes to Work” program, the Kiva Micro Loan program, and the South Shore Habitat for Humanity, she demonstrates the solicitous characteristics that are essential to be an effective leader in client relations.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 875 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .





