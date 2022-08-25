Yamaha Continues Investing in the Future for Outdoor Enthusiasts

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, today announces the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) grant awards totaling $145,175 for the second quarter of 2022 in support of its ongoing mission to protect, improve, and expand access to public land for motorized and outdoor recreation. This quarter, Yamaha OAI resources were deployed to help national efforts, as well as specific projects directly impacting the future of motorized recreation. Projects being funded in the second quarter grant cycle include:



Developing a database of public land trades to help generate public awareness and involvement in protecting access for recreation.

Conducting a workshop educating land managers on sustainable trail building and maintenance to protect the safety of riders and the future of access on public lands.

Significant trail rehabilitation and rerouting efforts to improve off-road experiences while protecting sensitive environments.

Introducing kindergarteners to biking.

“We continue to prioritize projects offering innovative and sustainable solutions to the problems facing access to land for motorized and outdoor recreation. This quarter’s applicants delivered in many impactful ways and we are excited to continue being involved in making real progress on the ground,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports marketing manager. “We are additionally pleased to continue our partnership with The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee in support of their efforts to build 150 miles of legal motorized trails on the Northumberland Plateau.”

The second quarter grants for 2022 have been awarded to six applicants:

Colorado Wild Public Lands -- Basalt, CO

Indian Creek Valley ATV Club – Indian Head, PA

Limestone Trail Hawks -- Aroostook County, ME

National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council

All Kids Bike

The Nature Conservancy – Tennessee Chapter

The application deadline for consideration in the third quarter of this year’s funding cycle is September 30, 2022, and riding clubs, land stewardship associations, and public land managers are encouraged to work together with Yamaha dealers to identify projects and apply for support. To aid those considering applying for a Yamaha OAI grant, visit YamahaOAI.com for submission guidelines, an application, answers to most popular questions about the program, and recaps of some typical projects.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the Powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $5 million contributed to 400 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams, and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state, and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

Updated guidelines, application form, information, and news about the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at YamahaOAI.com . For specific questions about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, call the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com , or write to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

