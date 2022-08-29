Extension of the powers of the Member of the Management Board of a group’s subsidiary (AS Merko Ehitus Eesti)

English Estonian

According to a decision of the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti from 29 August 2022, the mandate of the Member of the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Mr. Ivo Volkov, has been extended for the new three-year period starting from 01 January 2023. The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will continue with three members: Mr. Ivo Volkov (the Chairman), Mr. Jaan Mäe and Mr. Veljo Viitmann.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

