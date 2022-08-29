ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|22-Aug-22
|29,413
|€531.2236
|€15,624,879.75
|23-Aug-22
|29,716
|€525.7989
|€15,624,640.11
|24-Aug-22
|29,624
|€527.4463
|€15,625,069.19
|25-Aug-22
|29,515
|€529.3814
|€15,624,692.02
|26-Aug-22
|29,152
|€535.9907
|€15,625,200.89
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
