Del Taco Introduces Mexican-Style Torta Sandwich Platform Supporting New Better Mex Brand Initiative

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is launching a multi-faceted brand initiative under the umbrella of Del Taco Better Mex™. Del Taco Better Mex leverages the brand’s team-based entrepreneurial culture, focused on a relentless desire to be better in all aspects of the brand experience, both internally and externally. The first menu initiative to support this journey is the new Epic Tortas™ platform. The new Epic Tortas include three hot and savory Mexican-Style sandwiches on a freshly toasted 7” roll including crispy chicken with house-made guacamole, freshly grilled chicken BLT with house-made pico de gallo and freshly grilled carne asada steak with Del Taco’s signature creamy Queso Blanco. The sandwiches launch nationwide on Sept. 1, and Del Yeah!™ Rewards members can get early access to the Epic Tortas on Aug. 31, exclusively by ordering through the app or online.



To call additional attention to Del Taco’s new Epic Tortas, the brand will temporarily change its name to “Del Torta” this week to celebrate these sandwiches that feature a variety of fresh house-made ingredients and innovative Mexican flavors. In addition to switching to “Del Torta” on all of its social media platforms, Del is re-branding one of its first Fresh Flex style remodeled locations in Lakewood, Calif., by changing all of its signage to Del Torta. For guests nationwide wanting to experience the “tortally” delicious new Epic Tortas, the brand will have two promotional offers starting with FREE Delivery every weekend in September on orders placed through the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or deltaco.com**. Del will also be manifesting positive energy for fans easing into the third Mercury in Retrograde this year with two Epic Tortas for just $10 for Del Yeah! Rewards members starting Sept. 9 through Oct. 2***.

“An innovative new menu platform like Epic Tortas that provides our guests high quality items they can’t get at our major competitors and provides a flavorful alternative to the traditional sandwich category, was the perfect combination to begin to show what Del Taco Better Mex is all about,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “That’s why we wanted to provide wider access to order the new Epic Tortas with FREE Delivery every weekend in September. Which is perfect timing with the return of college and professional football viewing when guests are looking for big sandwiches with incredible flavors to enjoy with friends and family in their homes.”

Like all Del menu items, the new Epic Tortas are made to order with high-quality ingredients including freshly grilled chicken, freshly grilled carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, and house-made pico de gallo.

NEW Carne Asada & Queso Epic Torta: Made on Del’s new 7-inch toasted signature roll, the Carne Asada & Queso Torta is filled with freshly grilled carne asada, Del’s signature creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, and topped with house-made pico de gallo.





Made on Del’s new 7-inch toasted signature roll, the Carne Asada & Queso Torta is filled with freshly grilled carne asada, Del’s signature creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, and topped with house-made pico de gallo. NEW Chicken BLT Epic Torta: Del’s 7-inch toasted signature roll filled with freshly grilled, marinated chicken, crispy bacon, and topped off with creamy ranch sauce, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, and house-made pico de gallo.





Del’s 7-inch toasted signature roll filled with freshly grilled, marinated chicken, crispy bacon, and topped off with creamy ranch sauce, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, and house-made pico de gallo. NEW Crispy Chicken & Guac Epic Torta: Del’s 7-inch toasted signature roll is filled with two crispy chicken strips covered in creamy ranch sauce, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, and house-made pico de gallo.



To try Del Torta’s new Epic Tortas and find a “Del Torta” restaurant near you, visit deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

**Valid every Saturday and Sunday throughout September. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required to access deal. Available only on orders placed through the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or deltaco.com. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd Party delivery providers.

***Valid Friday, 9/9/2022 – Sunday, 10/2/2022 only. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required to access deal. Limit one offer per guest. Not valid with any other offer, discount, or coupon. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd Party delivery providers.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

Media Contact

Allison+Partners for Del Taco

deltaco@allisonpr.com

619-342-9386

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5235835a-1f97-4788-9792-2fbf12b73f5f