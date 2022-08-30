Allegiance, a Cigna Company, selects eGain for knowledge-powered digital engagement

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading knowledge automation platform provider for customer engagement, today announced that Allegiance Benefit Plan Management, a subsidiary of Cigna Corporation, has selected eGain to provide digital-first omnichannel customer service to business clients, associations, and government agencies.



Allegiance is a leader in providing health and flexible benefit plans to employer groups and plan participants across the US. Formed in 1981, it remains dedicated to outstanding customer service.

In line with its corporate philosophy of allegiance to its customers, the company wanted to modernize its member service operations. The company selected eGain for its rich, out-of-the-box functionality, quick time to value, easy integration with existing systems, and deep domain expertise in digital engagement and knowledge automation.

Powered by eGain, the company’s strategy to elevate stakeholder experiences is three-pronged:

Customer experience (CX): Provide digital-first omnichannel customer service with the eGain Conversation Hub™ across 24x7 virtual assistance, email, social, chat, and messaging. Ensure accurate answers with a single source of compliant truth in eGain’s centralized Knowledge Hub.

Agent experience (AX): Reduce call volume by deflecting routine queries to virtual assistance, escalate conversations to agent assistance with full context, where needed, and guide agents through conversations, with eGain knowledge and AI reasoning.

Business Experience (BX): Leverage eGain’s composable platform and open architecture to securely scale its customer service operation, while integrating with its Avaya telephony environment and other contact center applications. Eliminate silos and consolidate content and process knowhow in a single hub of trusted, omnichannel knowledge.



“Health insurance ranked in the bottom quartile among all industries in the 2021 Forrester CX Index rankings, which is a problem but also an opportunity,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We look forward to working with Allegiance to help them achieve their corporate mission of outstanding customer service.”

About Allegiance

Allegiance is a national leader in self-funded Health Plan administration providing exceptional flexibility, high-touch member and client service, and best-in-class provider network access to large and small clients across the country.

About eGain

Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

