Sibros Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver Intelligent Cloud Solutions for Connected Vehicle Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connected vehicle platform company Sibros announced today it has partnered with Google Cloud to bring flexible and intelligent connected vehicle-to-cloud solutions to automakers worldwide.



As automakers navigate the complexities of vehicle software lifecycle management, they increasingly need deep data insights to understand product usage and deliver remote software updates that improve product safety, performance and functionality. To meet this need, Sibros launched its Deep Connected Platform for full vehicle over-the-air software and data management that meets rigorous industry safety, security and data privacy requirements.

Sibros’ automotive software and data management platform – an integrated suite of embedded software, telematics, network stacks and SaaS applications, which includes Deep Connected Platform – will take advantage of Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure with data analytics, visualization, AI, machine learning and application programming interface (API) management tools.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Google Cloud to offer our customers the ability to deploy one of the world’s most advanced connected vehicle solutions with the proven trust of Google’s cloud services,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO and Co-Founder of Sibros. “This partnership is a big leap forward in our mission to deliver safe and secure connected automotive technologies that improve how our world moves.”

Through the partnership, Sibros’ connected vehicle solution will be available on Google Cloud, enriched with a variety of Google apps, cloud and automotive services to help automakers reinvent the connected mobility experience with:

Remote vehicle services and mobile apps

Real-time fleet data and edge analytics

Remote diagnostics and preventative maintenance

Full vehicle over-the-air software updates

Sibros’ hardware agnostic solution connects a wide range of mobility products – from cars, trucks, buses, scooters to e-bikes and tractors – to Google Cloud, giving automakers a single source of truth, visibility and governance over all software and data across globally connected fleets. It can be deployed on a variety of in-vehicle operating systems, including Android Automotive.

The combined solution also sets a new bar as one of the first over-the-air software management systems to carry the ISO 26262 certification with an ASIL-D rating for automotive OTA software updates. The ASIL-D rating meets the highest level of automotive functional safety requirements following documented best practices, processes, and procedures, which also applies to the UNECE WP.29 regulatory framework, to help automakers meet cybersecurity regulations throughout the entire vehicle software development lifecycle.

“Google Cloud is committed to helping automakers reimagine the connected vehicle experience,” said Matthias Breunig, Director Global Automotive Solutions of Google Cloud. “Sibros has built a distinctive platform to manage fleets of globally connected vehicles based on modern connected vehicle architectures, embedded software, and Google Cloud technologies that help our customers succeed by bringing together an entire ecosystem of solutions.”

Automakers using the Sibros platform include a fast-growing list of the world’s most iconic makers of cars, trucks, buses, 2-wheelers and tractors, as well as disruptive new electronic vehicle (EV) startups in the solar and commercial space. To learn more about Sibros’ connected vehicle platform visit www.sibros.com .

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform™ for full vehicle OTA software updates, data collection, and diagnostics in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports any vehicle architecture - from ICE, Hybrid, EV to Fuel Cell - while also meeting rigorous safety, security, and compliance standards. By combining powerful automotive software and data management tools in one platform, Sibros empowers OEMs to quickly bring up dozens of new connected vehicle use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, paid feature upgrades, and beyond. For more information about the Silicon Valley-based company, visit www.sibros.com .

Sibros Media Contacts

Albert Lilly

Sibros Technologies, Inc.

alilly@sibros.tech

512-537-9417

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for Sibros

allie@skyya.com

218-766-8856