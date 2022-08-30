GBT is Seeking to Develop its own Microchip’s Design Rule Standard Language and Format

The new format, called GSR (GBT Standard Rules) is planned to support advanced microchip’s nodes design rules in the areas of DRC, LVS, RV and DFM

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is developing its own Integrated Circuit (IC) Design Rule Description language and format with the goal of enabling a secured, proprietary rule deck to be used in all of its current and future Electric Design Automation (EDA) tools. The GBT EDA technology is targeted to read a microchip’s process manufacturing rules, understanding its geometrical, electrical and manufacturing featured dimensions and constraints. These rules, provided by the fabrication plant, are the reference for GBT’s computer programs to analyze the IC data. This process is called IC verification and it is done in few domains, which are geometrical (DRC - Design Rule Check), Connectivity (LVS - Layout vs Schematic), Reliability (RV – Reliability Verification) and DFM (Design for Manufacturing). In order to enable a mathematical language to describe these rules, GBT is developing its own standard rules language and format called GSR (GBT Standard Rules). This format is planned to be implemented using Python language due to its fast performance and flexibility. GBT’s EDA technologies, among them are Epsilon (For Reliability Verification) and Omega (Geometrical Design Rule Aware Environment) will be using the proprietary rule deck as an input. Fabrication plant design rule description will be converted into GSR (GBT’s Standard Rule) format and encrypted to ensure security and confidentiality. GBT’s rule file will be governing the microchip’s layers definition, mathematical/logic operations and manufacturing rules. Once developed, it is the goal that GBT’s proprietary new language and format will ensure rapid IC process rules understanding, processing and robust security. Particularly with advanced nodes of 5nm and below there is a need to ensure rapid understanding of complex geometrical, connectivity, electrical and manufacturing rules. The new language and format enable a comprehensive rule description to support analog, digital and mixed design styles. The new standard language is planned to be used in all future GBT EDA technologies.



“Advanced microchip’s nodes must comply with complex design rules. These rules are geometrical, electrical and manufacturing related. An integrated circuit data must obey these rules in order to go to the fabrication plant for production. This process is called design verification and it is done in few areas. In order to enable accurate processing of these complex rules with the goal of increased speed, we are developing our own mathematical descriptive language and format called GSR; in other words, we are creating our own, proprietary rule deck. Our rule deck will be the input for GBT’s EDA technology to understand design rules for all verification fields: geometrical, electrical, and manufacturing. Another important advantage for developing our private, proprietary rule deck is the fact that it will be encrypted. This protects the fabrication plant’s confidential manufacturing information as it will be able to be shared only among GBT’s software tools. The new rule deck is expected to incorporate flexible capabilities to describe and define mathematical and logical operations, creating a whole world of possibilities to define advanced rules at nodes of 5nm and below. It planned to offer interoperability for customized and complex design rules from different manufacturing vendors making adoptions of new processes rules much easier and faster, and enabling seamless performance optimizations. We choose Phyton’s language to be the base of our proprietary rule deck syntax due to its flexibility and robustness. IC design rules are becoming exponentially complex at advanced nodes and our new rule deck language and format allows us to efficiently describe the necessary design rules operations in a robust syntax to which we believe will enable IC physical verification process simpler and faster” provided Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

