Michelin: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

Clermont-Ferrand, August 30th, 2022
COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 357,060,924
Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register
under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares
making up the Company’s capital
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16
of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Date
|Number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|
2022/07/31
|
714,121,864
|
Number of theoretical voting rights: 980,311,530
Number of voting rights: 975,984,994*
* Considering 4,326,536 treasury shares
